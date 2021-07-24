The US delegation sent to Haiti leaves shortly after arriving when gunshots were heard at the president’s funeral





A delegation sent to Haiti by President Biden – including US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield – left that country shortly after arriving when gunshots were heard at the funeral of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse, reported confirmed Friday the White House. Thomas-Greenfield and other officials said the delegation had returned to the United States safely, CBS News’s Pamela Falk confirmed.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday afternoon that “the presidential delegation is safe and justified in light of reported shootings outside the funeral.” The report of gunfire at Moses’ funeral was first reported by Reuters.

The White House announced Friday morning that a delegation headed by Thomas-Greenfield would travel to Haiti to “pay homage to the death” of Moses, shot dead at his home on July 7. Friday’s state funeral was supposed to promote unity, but he was rocked by tear gas and gunfire. The mourners shouted “Justice for Jovenel!” and cheered as Moses’ widow, Martine, gave enthusiastic praise that suggested her husband had been killed because of his work for the people of Haiti, according to the Associated Press. Martine was also injured in the attack that killed her husband.

“They are watching us, waiting for us to be afraid,” she said of her killers. “We don’t want revenge or violence. We’re not going to be afraid.”

The funeral comes just days after the departure of Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph and his replacement by Ariel Henry, who was appointed by Moïse to replace Joseph days before he was killed.

Thomas-Greenfield said in the statement that before leaving, the bipartisan delegation met with Henry, as well as Joseph, who is now the foreign minister, and other officials. The American delegation “underlined the United States’ commitment to support an inclusive and peaceful dialogue in Haiti” with Haitian officials, said Thomas-Greenfield.

“The Haitian people deserve peace, security and a better future. The time has come for the international community to come together to support the Haitian people in a time of great suffering, ”Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

The Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Haiti to pay homage to the death of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse, Former President of the Republic of Haiti included: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, who headed the delegation; Michele J. Sison, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Haiti; Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee; Jeff Fortenberry, Congressman, US House of Representatives; Daniel Foote, special envoy to Haiti, US Department of State; and Juan S. Gonzalez, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere, National Security Council.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the United States would continue to provide “requested assistance, including equipment and training” to the government of Haiti.

