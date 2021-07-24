As the climate crisis deepens, Britain’s attitude towards summer is beginning to change | UK weather





Watch out for summer! The season we expected to be the lightest, brightest and most refreshing of the year now comes with health warnings.

The UK Meteorological Agency issued its first heatwave advisory this week. The warning was very calm and very British, but it was clearly out of the spirit of Keep Calm and Carry On. The yellow alert calls for precautionary measures against the adverse health effects of vulnerable populations, pressures on water resources, and increased potential for power outages and delays in transportation. Given that temperatures have hovered just over 30 degrees Celsius for a few days, this may seem harsh for those living in much hotter parts of the world, but it’s part of a global conversation that fundamentally challenges the way we think about summer in climate. no see. – A chaotic world.

In the mid-latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere, where most of the population resides, June, July and August have until recently been seasons of joy, relaxation and celebration. It’s the longest vacation of the year, when most weddings are arranged, and the Olympics and World Cup. For a long time, the front pages of the newspapers in midsummer were filled with seasonal images of kids slurping ice cream, beach vacationers, and women in bikinis. There are fewer cases of depression associated with seasonal coordination disorder. Radio DJs fill the air with exciting seasonal essentials like Summer Breeze, Sunny Afternoon and Walking on Sunshine.

But in recent weeks, heatwaves and storms have been shattered by waves of extreme weather that have broken records, claimed hundreds of lives and raised fears that summer might never be the same again. Suddenly, the full rage of the climate crisis appears almost everywhere at the same time.

Aerial photo taken by drone shows a damaged leg in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. Photo: Friedemann Vogel/EPA

Three weeks ago, it was the deadly heatwave in Northwest America that broke Canada’s record-breaking temperature record by more than 5 degrees and claimed the lives of at least 500 people in British Columbia and the US states of Portland and Washington. Last week was a devastating flood in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and the UK that turned streets into rivers and locked people in basements. Over the past few days, there have been horrific images of Chinese commuters starting to choke on the Zhengzhou metro as floods pushed air out of their carriages. At least 33 people have died in the city after several years of rain over four days.

Other heat records have been set in Turkey, Finland, Estonia and elsewhere, while savage wildfires in Siberia and North America continue to rage, filling the skies with toxic fumes and sending carbon plumes into the atmosphere.

Climate scientists have long predicted that extreme weather will become more intense and frequent as a result of emissions, industrial activity, deforestation and other human activities. Records of heat and rain are already breaking with increasing frequency worldwide, but they tend to be most common in northern and southern summers. This is a time when global warming is driving temperate dwellers further from our comfort zone and into uncharted climatic zones. Adaptation will be a mental and physical challenge.

Caravan and camper under the water in Roermond, Netherlands after heavy flooding on July 15th. Photo: Hollandse Hoogte/REX/Shutterstock

The British and other northerners have historically been notorious for being so short of sunlight that they tend to overcompensate by exposing everything to the blazing summer sun. However, temperatures are already reaching general levels close to the equator and desert regions. There, locals learned to watch out for the sun, stay indoors, cover their skin, walk in the shade, and limit their activities to cool times in the morning and evening.

Richard Betts, head of climate impact research at Hadley Meteorological Agency, said British people could start to imitate Australians who describe hot, sunny weather as terrible rather than lovely.

I think the British view of summer can change.” I wouldn’t be surprised if we started to change our view of hot weather as a country becoming more aware of the dangers of hot weather. I enjoy the hot and sunny weather, but I no longer blame it for it and take precautions to protect myself and my family from the heat and be especially wary of wildfire risks.

The seasons have already moved amazing distances in northern mid-latitudes. A recent study showed that between 1952 and 2011, the summer duration increased from 78 days to 95 days. Unless we phase out rapid emissions, this part of the world will of course have six months of summer and two months of winter by the end of 2011. century. Our seasonal temperature havens are shrinking. In fairy tales, the Van Narnia trend is getting rid of the Goldilocks Zone.

Seasonal changes are also disrupting agricultural production and the rhythms of the plants, insects, birds and other species on which we depend. It is drying out the soil, changing moisture patterns in the air, and exacerbating droughts. This has a knock effect on humans.

In the United States, summer wildfire seasons are lengthening and deepening as temperatures rise, winter snow melts faster, and soil and vegetation dries out. According to the UCLA Climate Science Center, for every 1C increase in temperature, there is a 20% increased chance of a major wildfire. Center director Alex Hall previously predicted a 64%-77% increase in wildfires in Southern California by the middle of the 20th century, but now suspects that this is an underestimate because the fires have exceeded forecasts.

California firefighters fight sugar fire in Doyle on July 9, 2021. Photo: Noah Berger/AP

California and the western United States are outdoor paradises for many. But over the past few summers, we’ve been living in a nightmare scenario of intense heat, wildfires and polluted air, said center director Alex Hall. This year seems to evoke another intense summer of fire, and a new daily life seems to begin. I believe this is starting to change perceptions of the region and undermine the notion of paradise.

The mental health effects of more extreme weather and harsh summers are still underreported. David Eisenman, a professor of community health sciences in California, has studied the long-term effects of smoke on people trapped indoors. Most people are resilient for a few weeks at a time, but if that happens every summer for a few months, it’s a different story. And a few months of acting is new to see, he said. Even assuming people are physically safe, it’s fundamentally about social isolation. The joys that summer once brought have become more inaccessible. We have once again experienced social isolation due to COVID-19.

People on Bournemouth Beach in Dorset. The season that we expected to be the brightest and brightest of the year now comes with health warnings. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA

Rest assured in the form of upgraded infrastructure. It should be stronger and cooler. In addition to higher flood protection, hospitals and nursing homes need more air conditioning. Cities need more parks, rivers and shade. Roads must be designed so that they do not melt or crack in the heat. Bets said that buildings and public places are no longer guides and should not be designed based on historical weather data. As the weather becomes more often beyond past experience, the threshold for human systems is greater than for climate systems, beyond what infrastructure can handle. We urgently need to catch up with adaptation. We are far behind the climate change that is happening right now.

