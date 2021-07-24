Bike Brands Prepare for Fast Growth in UK Freight Bike Market | travel and leisure





Window cleaners, milk delivery companies, beer vendors, plumbers and DJs are all riding bikes as British government incentives and new infrastructure are revolutionizing two- and three-wheelers.

According to the Bike Association, around 2,000 freight bikes were sold for commercial use in the UK last year, with a similar number sold for families and individuals. According to the association, sales of heavy or bulky bikes are expected to increase by up to 60% in the UK next year, fueled by various initiatives at the local and national level to reduce carbon emissions and congestion. .

Raleigh, one of the world’s largest bike brands, launched its first electric cargo bike this week, and the company’s UK managing director Lee Kidger predicts that the UK market will soar to 15x its current level within five years. . The Nottingham-based company started selling freight bikes a few years ago, but sales soared 75% last year.

Kidger points to Germany, where about 100,000 freight bikes are sold per year, and France, which sells 50,000 freight bikes per year, as examples of potential in the UK.

The past 16 months have changed people’s habits and lives forever. We are at a crossroads and acting now can really support change for a more sustainable future, Kidger said.

E-cargobikes expects to have over 1,500 bikes by April 2023. Photo: E-cargobikes

The company has teamed up with London dairy company Jones Bros, which used Raleigh bikes to test deliveries to downtown customers, and the National Trust, which uses bikes to transport supplies and staff around 11 large sites. Raleigh is competing with established freight bike specialists, including Christiania, Tern and Babboe, which are owned by Raleigh’s parent company, Accell Group.

However, one of the biggest and most notable changes to freight bikes might be grocery delivery. James FitzGerald, co-founder of professional logistics group E-cargobikes, currently operates around 50 bikes in London, carries out thousands of deliveries each week for co-ops and others, and expects to have more than 1,500 bikes by April. said he expected it. 2023.

The company has partnered with one or more major supermarkets to develop its own cargo bike, the first of which will be produced in the UK later this year. In the future, it aims to replace electric vans for grocery delivery.

It’s faster, easier and cheaper, he says. The opportunities are huge.

The pace of development is accelerating, in part, thanks to the government’s $250 million investment in walking and cycling infrastructure. More loans and subsidies are coming from the UK’s Energy Saving Trusts 2m Fund last year and Scotland to help businesses and local authorities buy freight bikes. and Cambridge.

The National Trust is using freight bikes at 11 sites. Photo: James Dobson/National Trust Images

To combat congestion and pollution, London and other cities are creating regional delivery hubs. Here, vans can drop large quantities of goods, and bikes can deliver them. The demand for low-carbon delivery from both consumers and businesses to meet environmental goals is also driving the market.

Amazon has already worked with the City of London to build an e-bike hub, and Henry Jones of Jones Bros said the company plans to acquire up to four freight bikes to use to ship products from the hub. the edge of the city.

We’re going back 100 years, Jones said. One of the biggest advantages is that many delivery vehicles cannot fit inside the M25. [because of pollution or congestion charges]. Freight bikes can serve customers better.

London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman found that a study by Transport for London found that up to 14% of small van trips could be made by bike instead of bike, especially in crowded areas of the city.

Transport for London is testing with construction companies including Sir Robert McAlpine, Morgan Sindall and FM Conway to use freight bikes instead of vans to provide some tools and small gear for major projects like Crossrail and HS2.

It feels like we are on the cusp of a revolution. Norman said it saves time and money and is better for the environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/24/cycling-brands-gear-up-for-rapid-growth-in-uk-cargo-bike-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos