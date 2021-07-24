Osterman plays U.S. softball against Mexico 2-0 for a 3-0 start





YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) Cat Osterman threw the white ball for the second time in four days, Ali Aguilar had a decisive two-point single and the top-ranked USA defeated No.5 Mexico 2-0 Saturday at the Olympic softball tournament. .

The United States threw their third straight hit and didn’t allow a run while going 3-0 in softball for the first time since 2008. But the Americans got just enough offense, scoring five points.

They face Australia on Sunday and host Japan on Monday to complete the group stage. The top two nations advance to Tuesday’s gold medal game.

Osterman (2-0), a 38-year-old southpaw and one of two veterans of the USA team who was upset by Japan in the 2008 gold medal game, allowed a six innings, four withdrawn on holds, two steps and hit a batter.

Monica Abbott, the other 2008 veteran, got around a mistake to put the team out in ninth for their second save with a win.

More from the Tokyo Olympics

Haylie McCleney had two more hits to give her six in three games. Mexican shortstop Anissa Urtez, who is engaged to American right fielder Amanda Chidester, made a diving backhand save to deprive McCleney of a hit before the fifth.

Mexico, in their first Olympic softball tournament, fell to 0-3 and are in danger of missing out on the medal round.

Throwing without a cap and with a white towel hanging from his back pocket on a wet 90-degree afternoon, Osterman put out his last 14 batters and allowed a hit in 12 innings with 13 strikeouts.

It started Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Italy in Fukushima, and Abbott beat Canada 1-0 on Thursday.

After a day off, the action moved to Yokohama Stadium, the 34,046-seat downtown home of the Central Leagues Baystars, which opened in 1978. With artificial turf , tall fences and a symmetrical outfield, it looks like cookie cutters from the ’60s and’ 70s like Philadelphia Veterans, Pittsburghs Three Rivers, and Cincinnatis Riverfront. In a flashback, the seats closest to the canoes are tilted towards the outfield.

Mexico threatened in the second when Suzannah Brookshire walked eight lengths and Victoria Vidales hit a single in the infield. Osterman fouled Chelsea Gonzales, threw a third goal called Sashel Palacios and stoked Stefania Aradillas.

Aguilar gave the United States the lead in third with a two-out single following an intentional march to Valerie Arioto who had loaded the goals.

Dejah Mulipola, who got his first start, had walked in the lead in the third and McCleney scored a single.

Danielle OToole relieved starter Dallas Escobedo, struck out Janie Reed and got Chidester to take down before Aguilar made a single down center.

CANADA 7, AUSTRALIA 1

Jenn Salling and Erika Polidori had two-run doubles early on, Australia left goals loaded in each of the first two innings, and Canada improved to 2-1 behind 5 2/3 shutout innings from Jenna Caira and Lauren Regula, the 39-year-old sister of retired All-Star outfielder Jason Bay.

Canada starter Sara Groenewegen stepped on Jade Wall with goals loaded in the first, then escaped further trouble when she threw a third called-up in front of Michelle Cox and stoked Rachel Lack.

Caira (1-1) allowed two hits in 4 2/3 innings, relieving with goals loaded in the second after Wall allowed Taylah Tsitsikronis to drive all the way to the left to drop just a foul.

Caira started with nine consecutive strikeouts. Tsitsikronis fouled on five 0-2 changes, then hit on an outside dropball, and Chelsea Forkin hit a late-inning liner first.

Regula pitched a seventh 1-2-3 and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Ellen Roberts (0-1) lasted a third inning, allowing three runs, one hit and two walks as the Spirit fell to 1-2.

Pitching errors for Australian third baseman Stacy Porter and Forkin first led to four unearned runs.

Godfreys ‘mistake and Sallings’ double gave Canada a 3-1 lead in the first. Forkin missed the ball in left field trying to force into the three-runner second, allowing another point to score. Gabrielle Plain’s double Polidoris made it 6-1, and Emma Entzminger added an RBI single in the fourth.

___

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/2020-tokyo-olympics-softball-sports-australia-olympic-team-italy-olympic-team-823fae87df8e82c40697846135e29003 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos