



Vacationers hoping to head to France in the coming weeks are often told by accommodation providers that they will lose money if they don’t show up.

Thousands of vacation plans have been shattered, leaving many in their pockets as the UK government’s surprising decision last weekend to require travelers returning from France to quarantine for 10 days even those who have been double vaccinated against COVID-19 .

Because of this move, many people with back-ordered bookings from 2020 returned and couldn’t afford to work another 10 days, so they had to cancel.

DFDS, P&O and Eurotunnel are giving passengers the opportunity to defer their ferry or train reservations until September 2022, but many gite and other lodging providers appear to be rejecting similar requests.

In April 2020, the French government allowed vacation home and campground owners to provide consumers with an 18-month credit note that halted tourism due to their own coronavirus restrictions.

It is designed to prevent owners from having to pay large cancellation fees and to encourage guests to keep their reservations. If the credit was not used, a refund was due at the end of the 18-month credit memo validity period.

However, if an alternate stay of the year is offered and agreed upon, the provider appears to be free to apply the previous terms and conditions. This means many Brits will lose money if the quarantine rules at home change and cancel.

Readers of Guardian Money reported that the deposit was deemed canceled and the accommodation provider would not carry over the deposit for one year.

Canvas Holidays told Emer Glynn in June that it will not roll over three camping reservations that were scheduled to begin on July 24. However, it has since been decided to allow customers to make changes for free up to 7 days prior to arrival, allowing them to rebook through 2022.

Which editor Rory Boland? Travel says some package vacation customers may ask for a refund, but customers who book flights and accommodations separately may face a battle.

Cancellation and rebooking conditions can vary widely, so it may be more difficult for the accommodation provider to reorder or secure a refund. Those who can’t postpone their reservations or claim refunds are lucky to be able to claim insurance, though it’s hard to find a policy that covers the need to isolate on return.

The ferry companies were preparing for the busiest six weeks of the year, but they said they received an hour’s notice on July 16 that France would be included in the Amber Plus list.

Travel insurance purchased after March 2020 generally does not cover such cancellations.

This week, ferry companies told passengers to rebook or accept vouchers for next year’s trip. DFDS, which operates between New Haven and Dieppe and between Dover and Dunkirk, said passengers should call a dedicated helpline. Passengers who have booked on P&Os Calais routes can apply online. Brittany Ferries and Eurotunnel reported long wait times for passengers and encouraged them to use their websites to cancel their trip.

