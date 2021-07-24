At least nine of the 20 largest school districts in the United States make masks optional for students





Two districts remain undecided a few weeks before the opening of schools.

With varying rules for indoors and outdoors, and with vaccines only available for children over 12, back to school is not as clear as parents might have hoped. And regardless of the current rules, districts are making it clear that they will continue to change their directions based on local public health conditions, even after the start of the school year.

For now, masks will be mandatory in the three largest school districts: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Chicago Public Schools announced that “masks will be worn by everyone in schools” in a tweet Thursday. In-person classes will return on August 30. Schools will maintain a physical distance of three feet where possible and keep their cleaning and disinfection measures in place, a statement said.

Public school districts in Philadelphia; Fairfax County, Virginia; Hawaii public schools; and Prince George County, Maryland will also need masks.

In two districts of North Carolina, Charlotte-Mecklenburg County and Wake County, masks are required at this time. But state governor Roy Cooper’s executive order requiring masks in schools is due to expire on July 31. It is not known whether the decree will be extended to the state level or whether the decision will be left to the districts after that.

The majority of districts making masks optional in schools are in Florida and Texas, where governors have passed executive orders banning school mask mandates, but do not prevent students from wearing masks. ‘they wish.

For now, masks are optional in Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Orange, Palm Beach, and Duval counties in Florida, as well as independent school districts in Houston and Dallas. Another Florida county, Broward, will decide its policy at its next school board meeting on July 27.

Florida led the country over the past week and Texas is third in the average for new daily cases. Florida has reported more than 45,000 new cases and Texas reported more than 32,000 new cases last week, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday he would challenge the federal government or any local district that tries to make masks mandatory.

“There was talk of people who might be a federal advocate for mandatory masks on children,” DeSantis said. “We’re not doing this in Florida, okay? We need our kids to breathe. We need our kids to be kids.”

Masks are optional in Gwinnett County, Georgia’s largest school district, and in Montgomery County, Maryland. The statewide mandate to cover the face of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was lifted on July 1.

Clark County, Nevada, the fifth largest district in the country, had issued earlier guidelines for its summer school program that mask use would be based on grade level, with masks optional for years K-3, required for years 4-5 and optional for grades 6-12.

A district representative told CNN on Friday: “As for the upcoming school year, which begins August 9, we are still reviewing policies in conjunction with local health officials.”

The district did not say when its guidelines would be updated.

