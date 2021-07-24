Permanent residents who left the United States during the pandemic fear they will not be able to return homeExBulletin





Author Keri Smith overcame the pandemic in Canada, where she was born. Now she worries about returning home to Northampton, Massachusetts. Jefferson Pitcher / Keri Smith hide the legend

When the pandemic struck, Keri Smith and her family fled with what they could put in their car. They have spent the past 15 months in Canada, where she was born, in a family cottage in rural Nova Scotia.

Now that Smith and her husband are fully immunized, they are ready to return home to Northampton, Massachusetts.

“I have my house, my kids go to school,” Smith said in an interview with NPR. “We want to take back our lives. We are ready. And we cannot.”

Smith’s situation is complicated by the fact that she is not a US citizen. She is a legal permanent resident and has been abroad for over a year, which means she may have difficulty crossing the border.

For many Americans, getting around the world is getting easier as COVID restrictions are lifted. But it’s a very different picture for immigrants trying to return home to the United States. They navigate a range of complex legal situations as they try to return to work, family and home and find their paths blocked by the pandemic, and major disruption to the immigration system and global displacement it caused.

Even green card holders find that their residence in the United States may not be as permanent as they thought.

“They’ve done everything to maintain their residency here. They pay taxes here,” Allen Orr, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said in an interview with NPR. “And now we’ve told them, we don’t care about you.”

Leaving for more than a year without permission may mean that you have given up your permanent residence

It’s unclear how many green card holders are still overseas, but Orr says the number is likely in the thousands.

Some green card holders were motivated by concern for their own health. Keri Smith says she was particularly worried because she was diagnosed with a mast cell activation disorder and feared her condition would exacerbate complications from COVID-19.

“I was just like, ‘I’ve got to stay alive through this,” Smith said. “Honestly, I was scared for my life because of my medical condition.”

Other permanent residents have left the United States to care for sick relatives abroad. They had no intention of leaving for that long, but could not return due to travel restrictions.

“Suddenly they were faced with a situation where they couldn’t come back,” Tahmina Watson, a Seattle immigration lawyer, said in an interview with NPR. “Over the months and weeks and months the situation only got worse.”

If you are a lawful permanent resident, you are supposed to obtain permission before leaving the country for more than a year. If you don’t, immigration authorities may conclude that you have abandoned your residence and you may potentially lose your green card.

Permanent residents who have been abroad for more than a year can apply for a special re-entry visa, except that many US embassies and consulates around the world are closed and those that are open have huge delays.

There is another option: show up at the border or at the airport and plead your case.

Customs officers have leeway, but cannot promise anything

“There is some hesitation. There is fear. It is completely understandable. But officers are prepared for this,” said Aaron Bowker, public affairs officer at Customs and Border Protection. American.

CBP officers have the discretion to place returning green card holders in eviction proceedings if they suspect that you have abandoned your residence. But Bowker says those officers are taking the pandemic into account.

“What if the airlines couldn’t fly here for six, eight months, right? You couldn’t come back here,” he said in an interview with NPR. “These are all things we take into consideration when we readmit people to the country.”

What CBP cannot do, Bowker says, is promise that anyone who has been out of the country during the pandemic can just come back, no questions asked.

“Things are handled on a case-by-case basis. It is very difficult to paint a brush for everyone saying that everything will be fine,” he said. “It really depends on the interview with the officer.”

But immigration lawyers say the situation is confusing. Some airlines do not allow green card holders to board planes for the United States, even though CBP says they should.

“It’s an easy situation for the Biden administration to just make a policy and say, you know, for this period, for the COVID period, we’re just going to ignore this rule. You can fly back into the country.” , said Orr.

The situation disproportionately hurts immigrants of color, Orr says, as he says they are more likely to be screened or turned away at the border.

CBP disputes this. Bowker says officers are trained to ignore race and religion when making eligibility decisions, and to recognize that some travelers can find the interview process stressful.

“It’s an awkward position,” Bowker said. “Part of our job is to try to make it as comfortable as possible for the person because there is no real reason why it should not be.”

“It sounds like a bet” and may seem like there are no good options

But some green card holders describe encounters with customs officials that are far from welcoming.

Yael Sachs says her mother, who is a green card holder, recently returned from Israel to the United States, where she and Sachs’ father had spent much of the past year. They came to live with Sachs, a naturalized citizen who has lived in the United States for over 20 years, at her home outside of Seattle.

“They came back as soon as they could, which happened the day before, it would have been a full year since my mom had been abroad,” Sachs said in an interview.

The Chicago airport customs officer was suspicious, Sachs said, and wanted to know why his mother had been out of the United States for so long.

“He said, ‘I have to look at this.’ He’s been gone. He’s been gone for quite a while, certainly long enough for my parents to get very nervous, “Sachs said.” He came back. He was not friendly. And he said, ‘The only reason I’m letting you in is because it’s one day less than a year.’ “

For green card holders, it may seem that there are no good options. Keri Smith, the permanent resident who overcame the pandemic in Canada, says she called the U.S. Consulate in Nova Scotia for advice.

“That person at the consulate said, okay, well, if I was you I’d just try to cross over. That seems like your best bet,” Smith said. “It sounds like a bet, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Smith is a bestselling author who has written several books on creativity, including Wreck This Journal. So she thinks she’ll be fine no matter what. But she worries about what might happen to other permanent residents who can’t afford a good lawyer and can’t risk rolling the dice.

