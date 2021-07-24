UK Weather: Stormy Country with Lightning Strikes at Home in Hampshire | UK weather





A 70-year-old woman escaped after a lightning strike in Hampshire, which expected thunderstorms and torrential rains across southern England this weekend, partially destroyed two homes.

After several days of clear skies and scorching temperatures, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather advisory for southern England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday, advising frequent lightning, thunderstorms and strong winds to be expected.

With around 11.5 million car trips expected between the start of school holidays last Wednesday and Sunday, the weather forecast warns drivers that there may be difficulties driving this weekend, road closures, and possible flooding in some areas. I warned you.

In Andover, Hampshire, firefighters rushed to the streets on Saturday morning after lightning struck two homes. A woman in her 70s escaped safely, but the roof of both buildings was destroyed by an explosion caused by a strike. A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said firefighters were battling the building after the strike.

Neighbor Barrie Austen, 79, said: “There was this huge roar and it was definitely lightning. I think it woke the rest of the street.”

I saw a blink and looked out to see that the roof of the semi-detached house was completely burned up and completely gone. The side that supported the roof collapsed, and the fire spread to the house next door.

HIWFRS firefighters are on the scene at Mercia Avenue, Andover. After the house is struck by lightning. Please note that the road is closed due to this accident. pic.twitter.com/W3Y5bmDpN0

— Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) July 24, 2021

Festival goers can spend a muddy weekend at Latitude in Suffolk, the first full-scale festival since the onset of the pandemic, which is expected to attract 40,000 attendees. The yellow weather warning for thunderstorm covers a government test event from 9am to midnight on Sunday.

Met Offices principal operational meteorologist Frank Saunders said: This unstable weather creates a risk of torrential rain and flooding in some areas. However, the northern part will see sunny weather all weekend, but not as hot as it is recently.

As soon as school summer vacations began in England and Wales, torrential rains swept through many domestic vacation plans. A recent YouGov poll found that only 8% of Britons have booked a vacation abroad amid the complex travel restrictions. Many people will aim to travel within the UK.

A weather warning was issued less than two weeks after heavy rains and thunderstorms that caused flooding in parts of London hit southern England less than two weeks ago. The London Fire Department said 999 control officers received more than 150 calls about the July 12 flooding incident in the capital, causing havoc and serious damage to some homes and businesses. Scientists have long warned that the climate crisis is triggering extreme weather events, from extreme heatwaves in Canada to catastrophic floods seen across Europe.

Forecasters say the unstable weather is expected to continue into early next week, with more rain expected in most of the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/24/uk-weather-lightning-strikes-homes-in-hampshire-as-country-hit-by-storms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos