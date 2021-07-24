Britain lacks testing capacity to quickly end the epidemic, ministers have warned.





However, concerns about the ability to test have been discussed in a Covid-O cabinet committee, TheTelegraph may reveal. A briefing paper circulated before the committee meeting on Thursday said that “the demand for testing, tracking and genomic sequencing could exceed capacity if cases exceed SPI-M levels.”

SPI-M stands for Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling, which maps predictions about the possible outcomes of the coronavirus pandemic to help policy makers.

While the number of daily Covid cases has declined in recent days, there are concerns that nearly all major restrictions may have been lifted earlier this week in Whitehall, sparking a new surge.

The limitations of both PCR and lateral flow testing are closely linked to the debate over when self-isolation rules may change. A source said last week that ministers ordered more lateral flow tests amid fears that they would be “exhausted” by mid-August. The availability of PCR tests is also under pressure.

Last week, the NHS acknowledged that the turnaround time for testing in the community has “substantially decreased” since May. Official figures show that the percentage of tests processed within 24 hours has fallen sharply from 93% in May to 64% in the week ending July 14th.

A test source said that a faster change to the self-isolation rules could further reduce processing time. They warned that this could delay processing times beyond 72 hours, when samples could drop and produce false negatives.

In the spring, when there were fewer cases, the government cut back the testing capacity of the Lighthouse Laboratory, which was originally established early in the epidemic. A facility in Loughborough has been shut down completely.

Ministers hoped that the new, large-scale laboratory Rosalind Franklin Laboratory at Leamington Spa would be up and running in time to cope with a surge in cases this summer. However, the Telegraph knows that only one in six lines in the laboratory is currently handling testing and the facility is operating at 8% capacity.

On Friday night, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and industry bodies, including UKHospitality, the London Chamber of Commerce and a branch of the capital’s Federation of Small Businesses, called for the rules to be relaxed.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, they said, “The summer season is very important for the recovery of many businesses and the ability of businesses to recover should not be jeopardized.”

“So, we are asking you to ensure that the necessary tests are in place so that people who have been double-vaccinated for at least two weeks and have been pinged by the NHS Covid app can return to work immediately after receiving a negative PCR test. see

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said: “Testing and tracing across the country is stopping the spread of the virus by saving lives every day, breaking the chain of transmission and helping control outbreaks wherever the virus is present.”

“NHS testing and tracking has the capacity to respond to growing demand and gives people the confidence to get tested if they need it. It’s available at the testing site every day.”

