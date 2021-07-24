Former US Government Employee Pleads Guilty to 14 Years of Sexual Abuse and Obscenity | Takeover bid





A California man today pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and admitted to the abusive sexual touching of many women, as well as photographing and recording dozens of nude and partially nude women without their consent during his career as a employee of the US government.

According to court documents, Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, of La Mesa, was most recently employed by the United States government at the United States Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico. Raymond left Mexico after an adult woman was observed naked and screaming for help from her balcony on May 31, 2020. The woman said she had no recollection of the events after consuming drinks and food provided by Raymond.

Brian Raymond betrayed the trust placed in him as a United States government employee representing the United States abroad by engaging in years of predatory conduct by sexually abusing, exploiting and registering vulnerable women as ‘he’s targeted in the United States and around the world, said Deputy Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice. As Raymond’s prosecution and plea demonstrated, the department Justice and its law enforcement partners will use every tool at our disposal to hold accountable those who victimize women.

During the ensuing investigation, law enforcement officials recovered hundreds of photographs and videos depicting over 20 unconscious and naked or partially nude women from cellphones, iCloud account, and others. Raymond’s electronic devices. Raymond created these materials from at least 2006 until May 30, 2020. Raymond’s hand can be seen in photographs and videos manipulating the eyes, mouths and limbs of his victims and stroking their breasts and limbs. buttocks. Raymond is also seen lying in bed with unconscious women on two occasions. The women suffered memory loss during their stay with Raymond and had no knowledge of the photographs, videos or physical contact. Internet history retrieved from Raymonds devices has revealed research of unconscious women, as well as research of side effects of prescription drugs combined with alcohol, for example, side effects of ambience and alcohol, Ambien dissolve, Ambien and Alcohol passed out, and passed out and performed.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of law enforcement at home and abroad, Brian Raymond has been brought to justice for the sexual and exploitative crimes he repeatedly committed against numerous women, the US prosecutor said Acting Channing D. Phillips for the District of Columbia. We hope this guilty plea will bring some comfort to his many victims.

In the plea agreement, Raymond admitted to having sex with two of the victims described in the tapes when they were both unable to assess or consent to the nature of the conduct. These offenses took place on May 30, 2020 and March 26, 2020 in the residence rented by Raymond’s embassy in Mexico City. Additionally, Raymond admitted that over the course of 14 years he recorded and / or photographed at least 24 unconscious and naked or partially nude women and touched the breasts, buttocks, groin and / or genitals of many. women when they were unable to consent. Raymond transported these obscene documents, in particular 479 photographs and videos of 20 unconscious and naked or partially nude women, to the United States. During the investigation, Raymond attempted to remove photographs and videos from his devices and internet accounts and made false statements to law enforcement.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond’s guilty plea today sends a strong message: The Diplomatic Security Service is committed to ensuring that U.S. government employees who engage in predatory behavior for which they can be accused of a criminal offense incur serious consequences, said the acting deputy director of national operations. Julia Sweeney of the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) of the United States Department of State. Our strong relationships with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. and foreign law enforcement partners around the world continue to be essential in the pursuit of justice.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond’s guilty plea is a step in the right direction in the pursuit of justice for the many victims of his predatory behavior, said deputy director in charge Steven M. DAntuono of the FBI’s Washington field office. The FBI is grateful to the courageous women who have stepped forward to provide information to advance this investigation and put an end to Raymond’s actions.

Raymond will be sentenced at a date to be determined and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $ 250,000, a supervised release sentence of at least five years and mandatory restitution. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Trial attorneys Jamie Perry and Danielle Hickman of the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section of the Department of Justice and Assistant to the United States Attorney April Russo of the United States Prosecutor’s Office for the District of Columbia continue the case.

The FBI and the State Department’s DSS Special Investigations Office are investigating the case. The International Affairs and National Security Division of the Ministry of Justice provided valuable assistance.

The Department of Justice thanks the Government of Mexico, including the Fiscala General de la Repblica and the Fiscala General de Justicia de la Ciudad de Mxico, for their extraordinary efforts, support and cooperation during the investigation.

If you believe you have been a victim, have information about Raymond, or know someone who may have information about Raymond, the FBI asks you to complete this secure online questionnaire, email the FBI at [email protected] call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

