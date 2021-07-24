New covid strains are being investigated in the UK after being discovered in countries including the US and Japan





top line

A new strain of coronavirus, now known as B.1.621, is under investigation in the UK, Public Health England announced Friday. Variant after lifting most epidemic restrictions earlier this week.

A new strain is being investigated in the UK, a public health official said.

The investigation into B.1.621 began on Wednesday after being designated as a variant under investigation, Public Health England said.

So far, 16 cases have been identified nationwide, of which 10 are in London.

PHE said most of these cases were related to international travel and there was no evidence of transmission in the UK.

Public health agencies said there was no evidence that the mutation caused more serious illness or made the vaccine less effective.

PHE said it is conducting laboratory tests to better understand how the mutation affects virus behavior and will take all appropriate public health interventions to identify cases and follow up to limit the spread of the mutation.

At a technical briefing, PHE indicated this variant during routine scans based on its mutagenic potential and apparent international spread, including the United States (592), Portugal (56), Japan (47), Switzerland (41) and India. said he did. (23).

big number

How many genomic sequences have been designated B.1.621 in GISAID, the 1,230 open source genomic repository. The WHO said the first recorded case of B.1.621 occurred in Colombia in January. It has since been documented in 26 countries and territories, and according to GISAID data, the number of countries reporting cases is increasing in June and July. Nearly half of the reported cases occurred in the United States.

main background

It is expected and natural for viruses to mutate over time. That’s why flu shots change every year. The virus that causes Covid-19 is no exception, and many other versions have been detected in China, different from those first identified. Many mutations do not alter virus behavior, but some can and do so, resulting in more infectious, lethal, or more vaccine-resistant variants. The dominant virus circulating today is different from the one first detected in Wuhan, with more infectious variants repeating itself over and over again. WHO has instituted a naming mechanism for particularly relevant strains to avoid the stigma associated with naming them after the place where they were found, but this will only begin after the organization has declared the strain a strain of concern. Some of these variants are now spreading worldwide. The WHO said the vaccine-resistant and highly contagious strain of delta has spread rapidly worldwide, resulting in a surge in cases worldwide. It is also the dominant strain in the US, beating the previously dominant Alpha strain (first discovered in the UK in December). The lambda strain is more contagious and more resistant to the immune system than its predecessor, and is spreading rapidly in South America. The beta variant did not spread significantly in the immediate vicinity of South Africa where it was first discovered, but is now beginning to spread more rapidly in Europe. Gamma strains, which are more likely to infect, are also responsible for increased cases in the United States than deltas in some regions.

Things to note

Because viruses mutate as they infect people, many scientists have issued warnings about the UK’s decision to lift almost all social restrictions, despite having the highest incidence in the world. The government justifies this policy by pointing out that high vaccination rates have broken the link between infection, serious illness and death, but some experts say this is a breeding ground for new vaccine-avoidable mutations.

read more

New strains of COVID-19 emerge in the UK – implications for epidemics and vaccines (Forbes)

There are plans to stop coronavirus from mutating (wired)

Why Britain’s Corona Freedom Day Warns Researchers (Nature)

Full coverage and real-time updates on coronavirus

