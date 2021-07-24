COP26 Summit: New Initiative to Celebrate 100 Days to Climate Conference in Glasgow, UK | UK News





A UK government spokesperson said the new initiatives were launched 100 days ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, doing “a huge thing” to tackle climate change “other countries are learning”.

Allegra Stratton, who commented on Sky News, was unable to “get into” questions about plans to expand the oil field and the new coal mine in Cumbria.

Ms Stratton, the government’s COP26 spokesperson, was speaking at the launch of One Step Greener on Saturday.

This initiative is to show how people from all walks of life are doing for the environment.

British racing driver Alice Powell, one of One Step Greener’s 26 ambassadors, arrived on Downing Street in an eco-friendly racing car to meet Stratton on Friday.

Image: Wind and solar power used to combat climate change.

COP26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, also known as COP26, will be held from 31 October to 12 November.

In an interview with Sky News on Saturday, the government’s COP26 spokesperson said the government “has done a lot” to speed up implementation of its climate change commitments ahead of the summit.

She went on to say: “You have the PM’s 10-item plan for the Green Industrial Revolution. Also, you heard about our decarbonization plan described by (Transportation Minister) Grant Shapps last week. .

“In the weeks and months before COP26 kicks off, you will hear a net-zero strategy.”

But when asked about the opening of a new coal mine in Cumbria and her plans to expand the oil field, she replied, “In these two examples, I’m going to be frustrated because I can’t get in. Cumbria.” You cannot enter an oil mine as it is a judicial process.”

She went on to say: “Important thing… In 2012, the country got 40% of its electricity from coal.

“Now it’s 1.5%.”

Stratton was also asked if it would be “awkward” for the UK to encourage other countries to put more money into combating climate change when the government cuts its foreign aid budget.

“We’ve shut down the international climate budget,” she replied. “The UK is putting £11.6 billion into international climate finance.”

Stratton was also asked if he was concerned about losing social consensus for the so-called “pingdemic.”

She replied: “There are strict guidelines for what I’m talking about here… In terms of my role at Whitehall, I have to talk about COP26.”

