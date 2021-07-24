Newly Listed Bridgepoint Prepares 500m Whopper to Sell Burger King UK | business news





The newly listed owners of Burger King’s UK business have started planning to sell the business next year to bet on the quick recovery of the UK’s pandemic-ravaged restaurant industry.

Sky News learned that the Bridgepoint Group is in preliminary negotiations with an investment bank for an auction for one of America’s best-known fast food chains.

According to insiders, these discussions are unlikely to lead to an official sale process for 12 months, but added that if sales continue to grow at a significant pace, it could begin as early as 2022.

The banker’s future appointment is likely to warn rival private equity firms and potential trade buyers, and it’s been exactly one year since Burger King UK CEO Alasdair Murdoch warned of significant job losses and restaurant closures as the COVID-19 crisis paralyzes hospitality. It was done later. sector.

Although public details on its recent financial performance are lacking, the chain has reportedly rebounded strongly in recent months, fueled by the expanded portfolio of drive-thru restaurants.

Burger King also has partnerships with Deliveroo, Just Eat, and UberEats that have helped maintain sales momentum during various UK shutdowns.

The chain is said to have dozens of additional drive-thru stores in its pipeline.

In recent weeks, hospitality bosses have warned that a ‘pingdemic’ caused by workers forced into forced quarantine after contacting the NHS Test and Trace app has put the industry back in crisis.

Since March of last year, dozens of restaurant chains, including Byron, Carluccio’s and Pizza Express, have gone into bankruptcy or emergency restructuring proceedings.

Burger King UK evaluated a company voluntary agreement (CVA) mechanism for one of its subsidiaries, as it tried to shut down a handful of its 530 sites on its own.

Murdoch raised his voice and criticized government policies on the hospitality sector after the initial COVID-19 case.

In March 2020, he declared that the chain would not pay quarterly rents and urged commercial landlords to work with food and beverage operators to resolve the growing deadlock between them.

Trade association UK Hospitality estimates that the industry has lost around £80 billion in sales since the recent outbreak of the pandemic.

Burger King UK’s improved performance reflects the beliefs of many industry executives, but also the belief that suppressed consumer demand will provide a avenue for new expansion in the years to come.

A new vehicle backed by J Sainsbury’s ex-CEO Justin King will go public in London to purchase restaurant properties, including Tortilla and Yo! Sushi will also be released.

Burger King UK owns around 150 UK stores and has been repurchasing more stores from the franchise in recent months to increase profitability.

In May, it acquired Zing Leisure, an Essex-based franchise that operates 17 Burger King restaurants.

Murdoch recently announced plans to remove some of its meat menu items and switch to a 50% plant-based menu by 2031 as demand for vegetarian and vegan options grows.

The company has also committed to phase out all single-use plastics in restaurants by 2025.

Burger King UK is chaired by Martin Robinson, a leisure industry veteran who ran Center Parcs’ European operations and has since chaired private equity-backed companies including Casual Dining Group, Park Dean Resorts, Travelodge and Wagama.

Bridgepoint, whose stock price soared since the London listing this month, has owned Burger King UK since late 2017.

Given that UK real estate is only about a third of its rival McDonald’s, it is believed that the chain continues to believe it has significant growth potential.

Bridgepoint owns around 80% of UK real estate and is also a shareholder of Burger King’s French business.

An early public offering for the UK business is also a viable option, a source said.

The Burger King brand is owned worldwide by New York-listed Restaurant Brands International.

One analyst said the UK business could be worth more than £500m in the context of a recently reported deal in which another private equity firm, Cinven, is reported to be acquiring the fast food conglomerate’s Iberian Masters franchise.

Burger King UK was unable to comment this weekend, a Bridgepoint spokesperson said no advisors were appointed and the company was “just exploring growth options”. [Burger King UK] business”.

