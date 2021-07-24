US to announce troop withdrawal from Iraq, but little is expected to change





BAGHDAD The Iraqi Prime Minister is traveling to Washington this weekend to call on President Biden to withdraw all US combat troops from Iraq, announcing to Iraqi media that the visit would end the presence of combat forces.

U.S. officials have said the United States is likely to accede to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s request, setting a deadline to be announced on Monday for the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces.

But the Pentagon and other administration officials say they will get there not by removing one of the 2,500 US forces currently stationed in Iraq, but by reclassifying their roles on paper. Mr. al-Kadhimi will have a political trophy to win to satisfy the anti-American factions in Iraq and the American military presence will remain.

What appears to be a centerpiece of the diplomatic theater is Mr. al-Kadhimi’s latest effort to navigate the needs and demands of Iraq’s two closest allies, the United States and Iran. Pro-Iranian factions are demanding a departure from the United States, while Iraqi officials admit they still need the help of American forces.

The Biden administration in turn wonders how to operate in a country which, since the American invasion 18 years ago, has been increasingly swayed by Iranian-backed militias and a corrupt political system. which brought Iraqi government institutions to the brink of collapse.

The government of Mr. al-Kadhimis, as well as many senior Iraqi military officials, quietly favor the maintenance of some 2,500 American soldiers in Iraq in their current form. But the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s commander-in-chief of security and intelligence, as well as a senior Iraqi security official and eight others in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, rendered the presence current US politically impossible and politically undesirable in US After US drone strike, Iraqi Parliament called on government to expel US forces with non-binding motion but which sent a strong message to any man politician wishing to remain in power, including the Prime Minister.

Struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, a budget crisis, and powerful Iranian-backed militias that are largely out of its control, Mr. al-Kadhimi has accomplished little since taking office two years ago. His advisers argue that if only he were given more time, he could curb militias, reduce corruption and arrest more killers of hundreds of protesters and unarmed activists.

Most Iraqi paramilitary units were formed in 2014 in response to a call from the country’s most revered Shiite cleric for the Iraqis to rally against the Islamic State. These militias were then absorbed into the official Iraqi security forces, but the most powerful are linked to Iran and are only nominally under the control of the Iraqi state.

The United States has repeatedly blamed Iranian-backed militias for the persistent attacks on American targets in Iraq. The United States and many Iraqi officials believe the militias are also responsible for most activist assassinations and a wide range of illegal money-making schemes.

Monday’s announcement comes as the Pentagon nears the end of its withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year presence there, even as the Taliban have captured dozens of districts across the country. country during a military offensive.

After the withdrawal of President Barack Obama’s troops from Iraq in 2011, some remained, under the authority of the American Embassy in Baghdad. Three years later, as Islamic State fighters captured territory in much of Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi government requested US military support to help fight the terrorist group.

Ever since ISIS was driven from its last Iraqi stronghold in 2017, U.S. officials have consistently maintained that, since there are currently no combat operations permitted in Iraq, there are no military troops. fighting in the country. But they recognize that a small number of US special operations forces serving as advisers and trainers occasionally accompany Iraqi counterterrorism forces on combat missions against Islamic State fighters.

On Friday in Washington, Pentagon officials said they expected troop levels in Iraq to remain at their current level of around 2,500 and the role of some US forces to be redefined.

But while giving al-Kadhimi temporary political cover, a reclassification of US forces rather than a withdrawal is unlikely to satisfy militias and political parties calling for the withdrawal of all troops, Iraqi officials say.

Changing their name from combat forces to trainers and advisers, we see it as an attempt to deceive, said Mohammad al-Rubaie, political spokesperson for Asaib Ahl al-Haq, one of the largest militias supported by the Iran, which holds 16 seats in parliament.

These militias and many Iraqi politicians linked to them argue that the real goal of US forces in Iraq is to counter Iran, not threats from the Islamic State. This year Iran has carried out increasingly sophisticated attacks, including drone strikes, against US targets in Iraq, and the US has launched calibrated retaliatory strikes.

The dialogue with the United States is how to think about maintaining a useful presence without incurring a high political cost, said Thanassis Cambanis, senior researcher at the Century Foundation, an American think tank, during a visit to Iraq this week. The interests of the two sides do not really align because the United States will not see that it is in its best interest to continue to be attacked by these militias that the Iraqi government cannot reduce.

Iran denies responsibility for the attacks, Iraqi officials say, but its leaders have also made it clear that they intend to retaliate against the United States for killing General Suleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander. Iraqi deputy supervising the militias.

Over the past year, the United States has increasingly focused on force protection, withdrawing from vulnerable bases in Iraq to consolidate its presence at three Iraqi military installations.

While the Islamic State is no longer able to seize territory, the group continues to launch destabilizing attacks such as market bombings that highlight the weaknesses of the Iraqi security forces.

In Iraq, ISIS is defeated as a significant military threat, but its radical ideology endures, said Mark Kimmitt, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and former State Department official who now consults American companies doing business in Iraq. Deradicalization, however, is not part of the American mission.

The US occupation of Iraq turned the country upside down, not only toppling its dictator in 2003, but dismantling the military, emptying its government institutions, and helping returning Iraqi exiles create a political system along sectarian and ethnic lines that haunts the nation to this day.

For years, this system has allocated government ministries to political parties who divert money intended for public services has contributed to barely functioning hospitals, ongoing power cuts, millions of unemployed Iraqis and a government who cannot pay their bills.

Infrastructure like electricity that barely worked after more than a decade of pre-war US-led sanctions has never been fully repaired. The battles against Al Qaeda, the civil war in Iraq and the fight against ISIS have further damaged infrastructure.

With the drop in oil prices last year, Iraq has struggled to cope with its government’s massive wage bill, which has tripled since 2004 as political parties in charge of ministries create jobs for its government. the loyalists.

We are now talking about repairing the damage caused by the ex-regime, Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the damage induced by the ruling political class, said Luay al-Khatteeb, a former technocratic electricity minister. If this chaos continues, it will lead to the destruction of the country.

Jane Arraf reported on Baghdad and Eric Schmitt from Washington. Falih Hassan contributed reporting from Baghdad.

