Start looking for national climate leaders





With 100 days left until the UN Climate Change Summit COP26, 13 ambassadors are encouraging countries to follow their green footsteps and play a role in tackling climate change. (Sainsburys), Toby McCartney (MacRebur), Jasmine Allen (SSE) and Alice Powell (Envision Virgin Racing) Nation nominate everyday climate leaders as part of 26 One Step Greener Ambassadors who represent the best of British climate leadership. To be showcased at an important summit in November

Today (Saturday, July 24) as the search for everyday climate leaders continues, people from across the country will have the opportunity to present their stories at COP26, the major climate summit in Glasgow.

With COP26 less than 100 days away, the UK government is urging people from all walks of life to join the One Step Greener movement on social media by sharing how they are defending the climate and doing their part for the environment. Inspire community leaders and others to follow their lead. Big or small, one or many green steps can culminate in a big collective impact that helps make the UK a more sustainable and greener place.

Countries can also nominate people in their communities who they believe are making a big difference in the fight against climate change. They will become One Step Greener Ambassadors and have the opportunity to showcase their stories at COP26 in November, with the goal of becoming the most inclusive COP. The nominees can be family, friends, colleagues, community leaders or entrepreneurs. Anyone who acts to combat climate change and inspires others to follow in the green footsteps.

The 13 inspiring people driving this responsibility are announced today as the first ambassadors for the One Step Greener initiative. He commemorates Britain’s 26th Climate Summit by starting a search for 13 special individuals ahead of COP26. its kind.

One Step Greener Ambassadors will come from all walks of life to pursue a greener future by taking action to combat climate change with governments, businesses, community groups, schools and citizens.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The UK has made great strides towards a greener future with a new record for renewable energy and new targets to cut emissions. But from starting a green career and building sustainable businesses to reducing plastic use and participating in environmental protection projects, thousands of people across the country are doing their part.

We can all do our best to combat climate change. That’s why we’re challenging everyone to go one step greener in the next 100 days and get a chance to be an ambassador ahead of COP26 in Glasgow this November.

COP26 Chairman-nominee Alok Sharma said:

In many meetings with ministers and governments around the world, we discuss the big changes that must be urgently made to combat climate change. Setting ambitious emission reduction targets, supporting developing countries and protecting nature are all critical to ensuring that temperatures do not rise above 1.5C.

But everyone has a role to play in tackling climate change, and it is heartbreaking to see every part of society, big or small, accepting the responsibility to protect our precious planet.

World leaders will meet in Glasgow to agree on how to address the urgent threat of global climate change. The UK is working to prevent global temperatures from rising above 1.5C and protect the planet and humanity from the deepening impacts of climate change. The UK has been leading the way and has shown that green growth is possible. The UK was also the first country to commit to a 78% reduction in carbon emissions by 2035 and will be the fastest G7 country to decarbonize cars and vans by 2030.

British female racing driver Alice Powell became one of the first One Step Greener ambassadors. Yesterday Powell arrived in a groundbreaking Envision Virgin Racing Formula E race car that is redefining the green future of motorsport. There, she met the Prime Minister’s spokesperson for COP26 Allegra Stratton to discuss her involvement as an ambassador for the One Step Greener initiative. Alice and the Envision Virgin Racing team will also host COP26 President-nominated Alok Sharma at London ePrix, the annual race of the single-seater electrically powered Formula E Championship.

Announced today, One Step Greener Ambassadors span the UK and include:

Dame Jackie Daniel – CEO, NHS Trust

Dame Jackie began her NHS career as a nurse before moving into management positions and for 20 years was Chief Executive of various acute, mental health and professional trusts. She was appointed CEO of Newcastle Hospitals in March 2018, and since then, the Trust has maintained an outstanding CQC position and became the first NHS organization to commit to achieving Net Zero Carbon. She was recently named one of 5 Chief Executives of the Year at the 2021 HSJ Awards.

Dame Jackie Daniel says:

COP26 will be a defining moment in the global effort to combat climate change and I am honored to be appointed as the One Step Greener Ambassador. Climate change poses a major threat to the health of people and the planet. That’s why the UK’s NHS has promised to become the world’s first net zero carbon national health system. I hope the public can do their part to protect the planet and inspire others to go green.

Hugo Chambers – Manager of Sustainable Sourcing at Sainsburys and Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability

At Sainsburys, Hugos’ mission is to reduce the impact our food has on the planet, whether it’s reducing the carbon footprint of products like coffee or cheese, or ensuring that the palm oil in products doesn’t contribute to deforestation in the rainforest. Outside of work, Hugo strives to make green decisions, such as riding a bike to work or eating a healthier, more sustainable diet.

Hugo Chambers says:

My passion for protecting the environment is at the heart of what I do. Help reduce the carbon footprint of products, or help reduce the impact of food consumption on the planet by including palm oil in products. It does not contribute to rainforest destruction. As the One Step Greener Ambassador, I hope to help inspire and inspire people across the country to lead healthier and more sustainable lives as the UK prepares to host COP26 in November. Who would you like to nominate as your One Step Greener ambassador?

The full list of 13 people is Dame Jackie Daniel (NHS), Alice Powell (Envision Virgin Racing), Hugo Chambers (Sainsburys), Jasmine Allen (SSE), Toby McCartney (MacRebur), Sara Thomson (The Leith Collective), and James Lloyd- . Jones (Jones Food Company), Emer Rafferty (young environmentalist), Ade Adepitan (Paralympic medalist and TV presenter), Max La Manna (low-waste chef), Rob Thompson (Odyssey Innovation), Ash Dykes (adventurer and extreme athlete) and Buffy Buroughs (Green Gathering Festival).

Nominations close on October 1 and the final 26 One Step Greener Ambassadors will be announced on October 7, 26 days before the important summit begins.

