United States Women’s National Team faces New Zealand – NBC Connecticut

In what was a game to win far too early, the United States Women’s National Team beat New Zealand 6-1 in the group match at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

After an astonishing and disheartening 3-0 loss to Sweden in the opener that ended a 44-game unbeaten streak, the United States answered the wake-up call, although their performance failed. been flawless.

The United States scored their first goal of the Tokyo Games after Tobin Heath hit a big opening from Rose Lavelle, who scored inside the near post in the ninth minute.

The United States dominated possession throughout the half and found the back of the net several times, but that was not reflected on the scoreboard. The lead could have been much larger, but four goals scored by the United States in the first 35 minutes were canceled by an offside.

In the dying minutes of half-time, and shortly after New Zealand’s near-equalizer, the USWNT put another in the net, and this one really counted.

On a Megan Rapinoe corner kick, Julie Ertz kept the game alive by sending a header from the back post to the middle of the box, where Lindsey Horan directed the ball to a 2-0 advantage.

The United States had 62 percent possession in the half, allowing only one New Zealand shot on goal.

A home goal from New Zealand following a failed attempt after a header from Carli Lloyd gave the United States a 3-0 lead in the 65th minute.

The United States lost the shutout on a botched lack of clarity from Abby Dahlkemper which led to a goal from Betsy Hassettin in the 72nd minute.

Christen Press and Alex Morgan added goals late in the game, and New Zealand scored their second goal of the game in their own net to give the United States a 6-1 lead.

It was an unbalanced victory, but a far from perfect performance from a team with a long history of being the gold standard in women’s football. Still, it was a crucial victory and three points in the standings.

Sweden, with a 4-2 win over Australia on Saturday, lead Group G with six points. The United States and Australia are tied for second at 1-1, with the two teams meeting Tuesday at 4 a.m. ET. New Zealand is last at 0-2.

