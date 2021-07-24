Conduct daily contact testing for additional critical areas





Additional targeted daily contact testing of front-line emergency services and some transport workers is being implemented in the UK after the government has worked closely with these sectors to prevent potential disruptions to key services.

Based on the results of the clinical trial, more important workplaces in the UK will be subjected to daily contact testing, allowing contacts who will be subject to self-isolation to receive daily testing instead, with an additional 200 testing sites initially planned.

Providing daily contact testing to these critical workplaces builds on the pioneering work of NHS Test and Trace and Public Health England, putting the UK at the forefront of scientific research.

New test sites are assigned to front-line police and fire services so that key personnel can continue their critical work.

Front-line border guard personnel working in select ports across the country can participate in testing centers run by border guards.

In addition, test sites will be set up to support the most critical parts of the transport and freight systems to ensure the smooth operation of the UK transport network, as well as the transport of critical goods and supplies. transportation industry. This includes rail infrastructure, ports and airports, and transport companies.

Daily testing allows eligible workers to continue working if they receive an alert in the NHS Covid 19 app or if a qualified worker who calls NHS Testing & Track and says they are a contact and is quarantined gets a negative test.

Employers and workers participating in daily contact testing are provided with guidance on the protocol to follow.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said:

Our brave police officers and firefighters have shown that they have worked tirelessly to keep us safe and serve our communities during this pandemic.

Border Guards have played an important role in national efforts to keep borders safe, as well as keep goods and supplies coming into the country.

Our daily testing will keep our front-line teams safe while continuing to serve the public and communities across America.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said:

Our transport workers have done an amazing job during the pandemic to keep this country moving.

To ensure that critical operations can continue safely, Im is pleased to deploy test sites at key shipping locations so that employees can continue to work with confidence.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

During the pandemic, front-line emergency services keep us all safe and overcome tremendous challenges to do so, while workers across transportation networks keep the nation moving.

As we learn to live with the virus, we must do everything we can to break the chain of contagion and stop the spread of the virus. Daily contact testing of workers in these critical sectors will help ensure that employees are not at risk while minimizing disruption from the growing number of cases in the coming weeks.

Self-isolation remains an essential tool to contain the spread of the virus.

People identified as contacts are at least five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than the rest of the general public. Vaccines are very effective in reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, and we recommend that everyone stay vaccinated to help fight the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/daily-contact-testing-rolled-out-to-further-critical-sectors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos