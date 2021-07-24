US decides how to react to China’s digital yuan





China beats the United States in innovation in online money, questioning the status of the US dollar as a de facto monetary reserve. Nearly 80 countries, including China and the United States, are in the process of developing a CBDC, or central bank digital currency. It is a regulated form of money, but it exists entirely online. China has already launched its digital yuan to more than one million Chinese citizens, while the United States is still largely focused on research.

The two groups responsible for this research in the United States, the Digital Currency Initiative at MIT and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, are analyzing what a digital currency might look like for Americans. Privacy is a major concern, so researchers and analysts are watching the digital yuan roll out in China.

“I think if there is a digital dollar, privacy will be a very, very important part of it,” said Neha Narula, director of the Digital Currency Initiative at MIT Media Lab. “The United States is quite different from China.”

Another concern is access. According to the Pew Research Center, 7% of Americans say they do not use the Internet. For black Americans, it goes up to 9%, and for Americans over 65, it goes up to 25%. Americans with disabilities are about three times more likely than those without disabilities to say they never connect to the Internet. This is part of MIT’s research.

“Most of the work we’re doing assumes that CBDC will coexist with physical species and that users will still be able to use physical species if they choose,” Narula said.

Part of the idea of ​​a CBDC in the United States is to ensure that the dollar remains the monetary leader in the world economy.

“The United States should not rely on its current leadership in this area. It should go ahead and develop a clear strategy on how to stay very strong and build on the strength of the dollar,” said Darrell Duffie, finance professor at Stanford. Graduate School of Business of the University.

Others see the digital yuan as insidious.

“The digital yuan is the biggest threat to the West that we have faced in the past 30 or 40 years. It allows China to get hold of everyone in the West and allows it to export its Digital authoritarianism, “said Kyle Bass Hayman Capital Management.

Watch CNBC’s Deep Dive Video on CDBC to learn more.

