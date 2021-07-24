Recap of day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics: the United States still in search of their first medal





SWIMMING

A routine day of the first heats was turned upside down when Japanese swimmer Seto Daiya, reigning world champion in the men’s 400m medley, failed to advance to the final.

ARCHERY

The second-seeded US team fell in a decisive shootout against Indonesia in the first round of the mixed team event. South Korea went on to win the gold medal in the first mixed team archery in Olympic history, beating the Netherlands in the final.

Medal ResultsGold: KORSSilver: NEDBronze: MEX

TURNING

After Yang’s victory in the women’s air rifle, Iranian Javad Foroughi comfortably won the men’s air pistol at 10 meters.

Women’s Air Rifle Medal Results Gold: Yang Qian (CHN) Silver: Anastasiia Galachina (ROC) Bronze: Nina Christen (SUI)

Medal Results, Men’s Air Pistol Gold: Javad Foroughi (IRI) Silver: Damir Mikec (SRB) Bronze: Pang Wei (CHN)

Bodybuilding

China’s Hou Zhihui set an Olympic record by winning the women’s 49 kg category. American Jourdan Delacruz failed to perform a clean and jerk lift.

Medal results Gold: Hou Zhihui (CHN) Silver: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) Bronze: Aisah Windy Cantika (INA)

FENCING

Hungarian Aron Szilaghi became the second fencer in Olympic history to win three gold medals in the same individual event with his triumph in men’s saber.

US prospect Eli Dershwitz lost to the eventual bronze medalist in the round of 16 in men’s saber. The only other American fencer to come this far in both events on Saturday was Kelley Hurley, who lost 12-11 in her bout.

Medal Results, Women’s Epee Gold: Sun Yiwen (CHN) Silver: Ana Maria Popescu (ROM) Bronze: Katrina Lehis (EST)

Medal Results, Men’s Saber Gold: Aron Szilaghi (HUN) Silver: Luigi Samele (ITA) Bronze: Kim Jung-Hwan (KOR)

TAEKWONDO

The young athletes dominated the mat on the first day. Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, born in 2004, surprised two-time Chinese Olympic gold medalist Wu Jingyu on her way to the final. South Korean Jang Jun, who won bronze in men’s flyweight, was born in 2000.

Medal results, flyweight women (49 kg) Gold: Panipak Wongpattanakit (THA) Silver: Adriana Cerezo Iglesias (ESP) Bronze: Abishag Semberg (ISR) Bronze: Tijiana Bogdanovic (SRB)

Results of the medals, flyweight men (58 kg) Gold: Vito DellAquila (ITA) Silver: Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi (TUN) Bronze: Jang Jun (KOR) Bronze: Mikhail Artamonov (ROC)

ROWING

The US women’s eight and US men’s four won their playoffs to advance to the final. The American men finished second behind the German world champion and must fight their way to the draft.

VOLLEYBALL

The American men had to wait a bit and finished their first game after midnight Japanese time, but their straight set victory over France was well worth it.

Final Scores Italy 3, Canada 2 Brazil 3, Tunisia 0ROC 3, Argentina 1 Japan 3, Venezuela 0 Iran 3, Poland 2USA 3, France 0

BOXING

US boxers Duke Ragan and Delante Johnson advanced with split-decision wins, while Yarisel Ramirez lost in a unanimous decision despite winning in the second round.

HANDBALL

Spain scored two late goals and made a last-second defensive save to beat rivals Europe, while Sweden fended off a thwarted offer from Bahrain.

EQUESTRIAN

American dressage rider Sabine Schut-Kury advanced.

TABLE TENNIS

US players Liu Juan (women’s singles) and Nikhil Kumar (men’s singles) each won twice to qualify for the group.

BADMINTON

The host country had a successful day with all of their singles and doubles teams winning their first matches.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, once again attempting a medal at 41 (each), lost a group match against the Netherlands.

