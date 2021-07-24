COVID-19: ‘total chaos’ at UK airports this year’s busiest weekend – due to COVID testing and staff shortages | UK News





Travelers say airports across the UK are “complete chaos” as hundreds of thousands of people go on summer vacations.

On Saturday, Heathrow Airport was reported to be waiting in line for two hours to show COVID-19 documents, and at Stansted Airport there were complaints about a shortage of staff, creating a “chaotic scene”.

The airport and airlines expect this year to be the busiest weekend of the year, and Heathrow Airport is expected to welcome around 128,000 passengers over two days, but this has decreased from about 230,000 daily passengers before the July 2019 pandemic to 260,000 daily passengers. .

Now, as all schools are closed and several popular European vacation destinations are on the green and amber list, people want to leave after the pandemic has prevented them from going abroad for months.

Heathrow’s CEO, John Holland-Kay, said it would be adding more staff to make sure passengers have a “smooth journey.”

However, violinist Fiona Brett, who is traveling to Frankfurt with the European Chamber Orchestra, said she had to stand in line for two hours at Heathrow Airport on Saturday to show her coronavirus vaccination certificate to staff at check-in, despite having already checked in online. said.

Brett, who lives in Watlington, Oxfordshire, said the 9:30 a.m. flight was delayed due to “total chaos.”

“They were constantly calling people in the queue for their next closing flight,” she said.

“Actually, it would have been better to get up at 8:30 and take the call from the back of the queue to the front. Totally confusing.

“When I finally checked in (15 minutes after the plane closed), the security queue didn’t exist and there was virtually no one in the terminal.

“I don’t think it’s because of too many people in the queue, but because the airline had to do all the extra checks before they could properly check in.”

Image: Long queues to enter the UK this year have been a common feature.

From Stansted, London, Dr. Robert Barnsbak Cool tweeted: “@Ryanair has completely unacceptable scenes at Stansted Airport, with no staff on the ground, lines of lost passengers and confusion. #Superspreaders # covid19,” he said.

Also Stansted’s Lily McMyn posted a photo of the crowded check-in area and said “@STN_Airport shock, chaos and chaos.”

Transit operators have had to reduce their services over the past few weeks due to a “pingdemic” where many employees have been pinged by the COVID app and forced to self-isolate.

The airport did not say whether this was true or not.

Image: Increased check-in times at UK airports due to additional requirements while traveling during the pandemic.

Gatwick said it expects to see 250 to 260 flights and 25,000 to 27,000 passengers per day over the weekend.

Stansted anticipates 1,330 flights Friday through Monday, 958 Manchester Airport and 224 East Midlands Airport flights.

The UK introduced a traffic light entry system for passengers in May, and quarantine and testing requirements will depend on whether a person enters the UK from a green, amber or red listing location.

Those arriving on the Green List do not need to self-isolate, but there are only a handful of major summer hotspots in Europe.

Greece, Spain and Italy are on the amber list, but starting Monday, fully vaccinated passengers can return from those countries without quarantine for 10 days, increasing the number of passengers.

