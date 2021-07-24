Groups urge state to protect last wild Atlantic salmon in US





Local A coalition of environmental groups and scientists said the fish should be added to Maine’s list of endangered and threatened species. In this file photo, a 4-year-old Atlantic salmon is held at the National Fish Hatchery in Nashua, NH Maine, which is home to the last remaining populations of wild Atlantic salmon in the United States, but it a new push to protect the fish is unlikely to land. on the state’s endangered species list. AP Photo / Jim Cole

By PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press

July 24, 2021 | 8h00

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Maine is home to the last remaining populations of wild Atlantic salmon in the United States, but a new effort to protect the fish at the state level is unlikely to place them on the list of endangered species.

Atlantic salmon once abounded in American rivers, but only return from the sea in a handful of rivers in eastern and central Maine. Fish are protected federally under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, but a coalition of environmental groups and scientists said fish could benefit from more protections if added to the species’ own list. endangered and threatened from Maine.

State law allows Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher to make the recommendation, but his office told The Associated Press it has no plans to do so. The department has done considerable work to conserve and restore the fish, and the commissioner does not believe that a state-level listing would provide any additional conservation benefits or protections, ”said Jeff Nichols, spokesperson. word of the department.

Environmentalists who want to see the fish on the state’s list have said they will continue to push for this and other protections. Adding fish to the list of endangered states would mean salmon conservation would be seen as a greater concern in state licensing processes, said John Burrows, executive director of U.S. operations for the Federation of Canada. atlantic salmon.

The state of Maine and a handful of our rivers are the only places in the country that are still home to wild Atlantic salmon, Burrows said. This is something that should happen, and should have happened.

Atlantic salmon have disappeared from American rivers due to dams, pollution and other environmental challenges, and they also face the looming threat of climate change. Nonetheless, there have been some positive signs in the rivers of Maine in recent years.

More than 1,400 salmon returned to the Penobscot River in 2020. This is the highest number since 2011, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources. The Penobscot is the most productive river for salmon. There were on average only about 700 fish per year from 2012 to 2019.

Attempts to restock Atlantic salmon in other states have stalled. The federal government ended an attempt to restore Atlantic salmon to the Connecticut River Basin in 2012 after several decades due to lack of success.

Getting fish on Maine’s endangered species list has long been a goal of many environmental groups. The Maine Endangered Species Act includes 26 endangered species and 25 endangered species. The list includes two fish: the endangered red pike and the threatened swamp darter.

The list is designed to provide state-level protection for threatened species and is a supplement to the US Endangered Species Act. A few species, including the piping plover, are listed on both.

Environmentalists backed a bill in the Maine legislature earlier this year that would have required the Marine Resources Commissioner to recommend a state list for any species the federally listed as endangered or threatened. The proposal died in committee in June.

A group of 19 organizations and 10 scientists and conservationists sent a letter to the state saying Maine is one of the few states that does not mandate or recommend state-level listing of listed species. federal list. Dwayne Shaw, director of the Downeast Salmon Federation, said conservationists will continue to push for salmon protection.

There would be great symbolism in that, but there would also be direct implications, positive implications for the species, Shaw said.

