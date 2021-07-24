How UK’s Covid-19 app caused health problems





Notifications from the UK’s official Covid-19 application have increased in recent weeks. This week alone, 600,000 people have had close contact with someone who has tested positive and have been pinged to self-isolate for 10 days. It is a detrimental effect on the work life of those who many choose to disable.

David Stupples has become a victim of Britain’s current pandemic. A few weeks ago, Stupples was walking around the marina when his smartphone alert reminded him to quarantine for 10 days because he was near someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

I was careful to stay away from people and there was no one around me. Except it could probably be in a boat, a professor of electrical engineering at City University of London told FRANCE 24.

Similarly, hundreds of thousands of Britons have heard dreadful ping notifications from the official National Health Service (NHS) application since early July. In the week of July 7-15 alone, over half a million people were forced to quarantine for 10 days following the app’s recommendations.

threatened economic recovery

The epidemic of these notifications has become a major issue in public debates in the UK. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these notifications. […]However, I would like to emphasize once again that isolation is an essential tool in preventing the spread of disease. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was quarantined after being “pinged” from the app on July 21.

But as more and more sectors of the economy are affected by the pandemic, there is growing pressure on governments to find a way out of the situation. In recent days, several supermarket chains have announced they are closing stores across the country as they have had to quarantine themselves due to the absence of staff. In some areas, up to 30% of these supermarket employees have been notified by the NHS, The Guardian reported.

Too many people pretend really hard that they’ve never seen empty supermarket shelves in the UK before the latest Covid wave and that Brexit isn’t responsible.

Hopefully the shelves will magically fill themselves up after these waves have passed. pic.twitter.com/tfJIi0bwgC

— TOM OF SWINDON (@tomofswindon) July 24, 2021

Road transport is also struggling to cope with this time of epidemic. Nearly 90,000 truck drivers are currently unavailable, delaying deliveries to stores and gas stations.

The NHS has warned that notifications in the app have caused many absences among hospital staff. As a result, the delta variant of COVID-19 spread rapidly across the country, making it more difficult to see patients even as the number of patients increased.

The Confederation of British Industry, the UK’s largest company, said on 22 July that a pandemic was threatening an economic recovery.

CBI Director-General Tony Danker said the current approach to self-isolation is to close the economy rather than open it. This is clearly the opposite of what the government intended. Businesses have exhausted their contingency plans and are in danger of being disrupted in the coming weeks.

The government said it had listened to the demands of the business community. This week, regulations were relaxed to avoid self-quarantine for 10 days if an alert occurs if employees in certain critical sectors of health, road transport and retail have received both vaccines.

Should I blame Bluetooth for being overly sensitive?

However, the UK business community believes this is not enough and is calling for the NHS application to be reviewed and amended. According to Stupples, this current pandemic is the result of poor health and poorly designed applications.

Since social distancing measures were lifted in the UK on July 19, the surge in the much more contagious Delta strain explains at least in part the rise in notifications.

The number of new confirmed cases is at the current level from the end of December 2020 to mid-January this year after the app launch. But at that time, people were not mixed. Kevin McConway, professor of applied statistics at Open University in Milton Keynes, said during that period that there were a lot of restrictions and most of them were completely closed so people didn’t have as much contact with others as they do now. In an interview with the Science Media Center website.

Also, the application is very sensitive, resulting in a lot of false positives, Stupples said. If you are within 2 meters of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, a notification is sent to the user for at least 20 minutes. There’s nothing special about this, except that NHS applications use Bluetooth technology to communicate with other phones, for example through walls.

He explained that if they find themselves less than two meters away from someone who is isolating themselves at home, that doesn’t change the fact that there is a wall that prevents the virus from passing through and they will still be notified. stuffle.

He said the best way to solve the problem is to reduce the sensitivity of the application. The network signal expert said that you don’t have to start from scratch and that setting your application’s signal to 1 meter instead of 2 meters can significantly reduce the number of false positives.

impossible choice

Stupples isn’t the only one to come up with this solution since the pandemic began, but Johnson has resisted this option so far. The government is concerned that there will be too many false negatives in this case, Stupples explained.

“A request to reduce the sensitivity of an app is completely wrong,” said Jon Crowcroft, professor of communication systems at the University of Cambridge’s Computer Lab, in an interview with the Science Media Center website. do,” he said. It makes more sense to change the advice on what to do when pinged. If you have been vaccinated (or previously infected with coronavirus), the normal advice is to do both tests for 2 consecutive days (even a side flow chart). Go back to work and test for two days if both tests are negative, and quarantine if either test is positive.”

Some of those who reject the idea of ​​making applications less sensitive would prefer the government to allow all already vaccinated people not to isolate themselves when they come into contact with sick people.

However, this solution has a problem once again. The main purpose of the vaccine is to prevent the outbreak of severe forms of Covid-19. But people who have been vaccinated can still get the disease, Johnson said.

However, governments need to take action as the population starts turning off applications to avoid pings.

I have turned off Bluetooth on my phone so I don’t risk getting notifications. A French woman living in London told FRANCE 24. holiday. A YouGov survey released on July 20 found that 1 in 5 British people using the app turned off contact tracking to avoid the risk of self-isolation.

The UK government is therefore faced with an impossible choice. It is firm and there is a risk that we will see more people simply disable the app. This is counterproductive. Alternatively, you can adjust the app sensitivity and continue to relax the rules for people who are notified. However, this is also a risky bet, as it, along with the risks posed by the Delta variant, makes the application less practical at a time when it remains an important tool for limiting the spread of the virus.

This article has been adapted from the original in French.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210724-the-pingdemic-how-uk-s-covid-19-app-has-created-a-health-headache The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

