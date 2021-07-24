Heatwave deaths across the UK have reached 28 as charities urge people to take care of themselves.





Heatwave deaths have risen to 28 across the UK.

The Royal Life Rescue Society (RLSS) has described the recent death as “disastrous” and urged swimmers to exercise caution.

There has been a 150% increase in unauthorized swimmers as rangers patrolling Welsh water reservoirs have had to reach more than 100 people across Wales in the past few days.

READ MORE: ‘The cafe had to close early when the thermometer reached 52C and stopped there because I couldn’t go up any further’

Lee Heard, Charity Director for the Royal Society for the Rescue of the UK (RLSS UK), told the BBC that he is aware of 28 people killed in the water since 14 July on inland and coast across the UK. He said he died in the water. Often peaked between May and August.

He said, “After last week, there seems to have been a message saying that people who have never swam in cold water should not enter.”

“If people want to cool off in the water, it’s better to do it in a supervised environment. Local authorities are stationing lifeguards around inland lakes and there is an aqua park.”

The death toll rose after the tragedy that occurred at St Anne’s Pier in Lancashire on Friday night and the death of 16-year-old boxer Frank Varey, who was found at River Dee in Chester on Thursday.

Photo published by the Cheshire Constabulary by Frank Varey (Image: Cheshire Constabulary/PA Wire)

In Greater Manchester, the body of talented footballer Ngapekare Marenga was recovered from the waters of Salford Quays on the evening of 18 July.

Lee Heard, Director of Philanthropy at RLSS UK, said: “We know how tempting it can be to cool off in the UK’s beautiful waterways, but we urge the public to be vigilant when entering the water as they hide the tragically taking lives away every year. Adjust to the water temperature before diving.

“The difference in temperature and water temperature can literally take your breath away. This is called cold water shock. It’s quiet, invisible, and deadly.

“Water can also hide debris, strong currents and sudden changes in depth that even the strongest swimmers can catch.

“The Royal Life Saving Society UK urges everyone to learn important skills and knowledge to prevent accidental drowning in the future.”

Sign up for our free WalesOnline newsletter now and you’ll get all the news you need to know right in your inbox.

It only takes a few seconds to subscribe. Click here, enter your email address and follow the instructions.

On Friday, Welsh Water was reminded of the dangers of unauthorized swimming after asking 113 members of the general public to leave the water in just two days.

They said that wanting to enjoy the magic of warm weather, individuals and families often head to the water’s edge to swim, row, or use inflatable water without full knowledge of the dangers below the surface.

Mark Davies, Welsh Waters’ Head of Attractions, said: Although seemingly peaceful on the surface, the reservoir is a working body of water that hides a hidden machine that can operate at any time.

“The water contains strong currents and sub-zero temperatures that can put swimmers in a cold shock and overwhelm even the strongest swimmers.

We know the public wants to enjoy the water and while we encourage people to visit our site, it is important that entering the water should only take place in safe and supervised sessions booked through one of our water sports centers. Unauthorized swimming continues to be prohibited. Entering the water under unsafe conditions is life threatening.

This week the company launched a beautiful but lethal safety campaign urging the people of Wales to educate themselves about the dangers hidden beneath the beautiful surfaces of some of Wales’ beauty spots.

As temperatures soar in Wales, the number of trespassers entering the reservoir’s water has surged by nearly 150%. The non-profit water company accounted for nearly 60% of all trespassers in just one week this year.

Chris Cousens, Head of Water Safety at RNLI in Wales and Chairman of the Water Safety Wales Forum, said: Every year an average of 45 people die in Wales from accidental drowning.

“Not only is this utterly heartbreaking for the families of the victims, but it also seriously hurts first responders, especially those who are more focused on recovering bodies than rescue operations.”

Sign up for the WalesOnline newsletter here to receive the best articles straight to your inbox.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/heatwave-wales-weather-forecast-latest-21135946 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos