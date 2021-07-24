U.S. women’s football team bounce back from debut loss with 6-1 win over New Zealand





SAITAMA, Japan After a shattering defeat in Game 1, the United States women’s soccer team vowed to be ruthless against New Zealand.

And they bounced back a lot.

The Americans beat New Zealand 6-1 ahead of First Lady Jill Biden at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

With the United States leading 2-0 at the break, Biden arrived in time to see the team put the game aside in the second half at Saitama Stadium.

The United States were shut out by Sweden 3-0 in the first game. It was the team’s first loss since January 2019 and ended a 44-game unbeaten streak. Americans had not been held aimlessly since 2017.

But the Americans have vowed to take back control of the tournament. Defender Kelley O’Hara said the United States must be ruthless against New Zealand.

Sweden were a very good team and we didn’t play our best, and when you do that against a high level opponent they are going to punish you. So it wasn’t our best performance, said Crystal Dunn. I think we entered Game 2 knowing that we are not going from a very good team two days ago to a very good team now.

Rose Lavelle scored a well-placed pass from Tobin Heath in the ninth minute to give the United States an early lead and the team’s first goal at the Olympics. Despite the lack of goals, the Americans dominated half-time, unlike their start to the game against the Swedes.

Lindsey Horan headed in the dying moments of half-time to give the United States a 2-0 lead at the break. It was Horan’s 23rd international goal and it was his 100th appearance for the national team.

Horan called it surreal: his 100th cap as the First Lady gazed into an otherwise empty stadium.

I think my approach before this game is obviously in your head that you get your 100th selection, but I didn’t want that to be a factor today, Horan said. I think we wanted to get the job done and my goal was to do whatever I could to help the team win. I’m glad I scored a goal and yes it’s good to have a fan in the stands too.

It could have been worse for New Zealand, but the United States scored four disallowed goals, all for offside, in the first half.

Abby Erceg’s self-owning goal extended the US lead to 3-0 in the 64th minute. New Zealand avoided the shutout thanks to Betsy Hassett’s goal in the 72nd.

Christen Press, who came in as a substitute in the second half, scored from the center of the box in the 80th on a Julie Ertz pass, before Alex Morgan scored in the dying minutes of regulation. Another New Zealand goal ended the game in stoppage time.

Look, from our perspective I thought we had a terrific 80 minutes and unfortunately the last 10 minutes let us down a bit on the score, New Zealand coach Tom Sermanni said. From an effort point of view, we can not fault the players, they have given sweat and tears on the pitch tonight to face a very good team. “

US coach Vlatko Andonovski made five changes to the starting lineup he used against Sweden, giving Carli Lloyd the start on Morgan, Megan Rapinoe for Press, Ertz for Sam Mewis, Emily Sonnett for OHara and Tierna Davidson for Captain Becky Sauerbrunn.

The defending World Cup champions the United States have competed in every Olympic Games since women’s football joined the event in 1996. The top-ranked team in the world has five gold medals, plus than any other country.

The United States also lost the first game of the 2008 Beijing Games, losing 2-0 to Norway, but went on to win the gold medal.

Their arch nemesis at the Olympics was Sweden, which knocked out the Americans from the Rio de Janeiro Games in the quarterfinals five years ago.

I think we were a little calmer, a little more patient with the ball this game, and we know it will be a challenge chasing after that gold, said Dunn. So we don’t take anything for granted.

New Zealand lost to Australia 2-1 in their opener and the Ferns’ chances of reaching the round of 16 were slim with Saturday’s loss.

New Zealand had not played any matches since March 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

