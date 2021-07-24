US judge rules Lithium Americas can dig Nevada mine site





A transport truck hauls a full load at a mining operation near Elko, Nevada on May 21, 2014. REUTERS / Rick Wilking / File Photo

July 24 (Reuters) – A U.S. federal judge ruled that Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) may do excavation work at its Thacker Pass lithium mine site in Nevada, rejecting a request from environmentalists who said that digging could harm Greater Sage-Grouse and other wildlife.

The ruling marked a rare victory for a critical US mining project as environmental groups increasingly pressure courts and regulators to block mining projects, even if they produce metals essential for building electric vehicles. . Read more

Chief Justice Miranda Du of the Federal Court in Reno, Nevada, said Friday evening that excavations – necessary to determine whether the land has historical significance to Native Americans – may continue as she determines the larger issue whether the administration of former President Donald Trump made a mistake when it approved the project in January. Du has said she will try to publish her decision by early 2022.

Lithium Americas, based in Vancouver, Canada, had agreed not to dig until July 29 while Du deliberated. It was not immediately clear whether the company now intended to start digging on that date. Company representatives could not be reached for comment.

The land that would be affected is less than a quarter of an acre on an approximately 18,000-acre project, a factor that Du said affected his decision.

Plus, Du said, environmental groups couldn’t prove what specific damage would be caused by the digging, only speculative guesses. Environmentalists “have failed to meet their onus of showing that they will suffer irreparable harm,” Du said.

“We are disappointed with the court’s decision allowing the company to unearth and remove cultural and historical artifacts,” said Kelly Fuller of the Western Watersheds Project, one of the environmental groups that have taken legal action to block the project.

Fuller said the group looked forward to a hearing with Du in the future to argue that the entire project should be canceled.

Report by Ernest Scheyder in Houston; edited by Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler

