Two-thirds of British Military Women Report Bullying and Sexual Abuse | army





According to a parliamentary report that the British military is failing to protect female recruits, nearly two-thirds of women in the military have experienced bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination during their careers.

The Defense Subcommittee said 62% of the 4,106 veterans and current female employees who testified that the investigation into the treatment of women in the military was one of the most important events in history had witnessed or experienced unacceptable behavior.

Examples of truly shocking evidence include gang rape, sex for promotion or promotion, and trophies or contests for putting women in camps or boats into bags. Some women revealed that they had been harassed for denying sexual access or that they witnessed their friends being attacked by a group of men but were too afraid to report it.

One said the mess and military quarters were seen as dangerous and potentially more dangerous places for soldiers than being deployed in war zones abroad.

Sarah Atherton MP: The stories we hear paint a difficult picture for women in the military. Photo: British Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

Sarah Atherton, chair of the subcommittee on women in the military, said: Women raped in the military often have to live and work with the accused and fear that speaking up will damage their careers.

The Commission investigation is the first investigation by the Department of Defense to lift general restrictions that prevent military personnel from participating in such investigations. One in 10 women serving received approximately 700 comments regarding male-dominated culture, and the majority received comments calling for greater efforts to address restaurant culture and sexual behavior. Additionally, 11% of women said they had experienced sexual harassment in the past 12 months, compared with less than 1% of men.

Congressmen also found a lack of trust among women in the complaints system. Six out of ten said they did not report bullying, harassment or discrimination in the survey. A third of those who complained rated the experience as very poor.

Serious problems have also been identified with the military’s handling of sexual assault and harassment, which often aggravates the trauma of the victims.

Confidential and public evidence said soldiers were reluctant in the chain of command to report sexual assaults to service police despite their obligations.

Atherton, a female veteran, said: We’ve heard accusations that senior officers are sweeping their grievances under the rug to protect their reputation and careers. Many commanders want to do the right thing, but it is clear that all too often female soldiers are disappointed by the chain of command.

The Congressional Report supports the removal of the chain of command in the handling of complaints of a sexual nature and replacement with new powers. We are also urging the Department of Defense to transfer rape and sexual assault cases from the military justice system to the civilian court system. Statistics show that conviction rates, especially for rape, are lower than in private courts.

According to government data, the average rape conviction rate in general courts was about 34% between 2015 and 2020, more than double that of rape cases in military courts of 16%. Atherton said: Military women are being denied justice. It is clear to us that serious sexual offenses should not be tried in a legal system of martial law.

84% of more than 3,000 respondents reported that women face additional challenges compared to men, but nearly 90% would recommend the military as a career.

The committee also identified a number of other concerns, saying it is unusual for the Department of Defense to lack basics such as uniforms and equipment.

Reports include stories of soldiers who deliberately dehydrate themselves due to armor plates restricting movement, large helmets restricting vision, and a limited female urination system.

“The progress in recruiting women has been remarkable,” he added.

