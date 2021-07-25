Universal credit claimants ‘hanging to dry’ by UK government, according to MSP





Plans to reduce Universal Credit (UC) payments to 20 per week have been thwarted by local MSPs.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam.

UC payments have risen during the last year when the country went into lockdown. It was due to close on March 31, but was extended by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak for another six months.

But Labor and Pensions Minister Therese Coffey has announced that the 20 increases will be stopped in the fall.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast SNP MSP Karen Adam has expressed “deep concern” about the move by the UK’s conservative government, which could potentially put thousands of people into poverty, saying that it is one of the regions with the highest percentage of voters’ dependence on UC.

UC is a reserved benefit for Westminster.

Charitable groups and activists have warned that cutting the benefits could put 400,000 children in poverty in the UK, while the Scottish Children’s Council has warned that the Conservative Party’s plan will be disastrous for families.

Adam said: In March 2020, the Westminster government recognized the need to invest in the social security system to keep us stable during the economic crisis, and acted quickly, providing universal credit and work tax credits. increased the standard tolerance of 20a. main.

“Despite this increase, it is clear to everyone in the community that many families have made enormous sacrifices during the pandemic, struggled to earn a living, are cutting their necessities, are in debt, and are using a food bank for the first time. Thanks to this safety net,” he said. You can keep your head above the water.

We know that the Banffshire and Buchan Coast constituencies are made up of city council wards that make up more than 50% of the total list of Universal Credit claimants based in Aberdeenshire. In terms of economic vulnerability, wards are generally worse than average on a number of indicators including average earnings, the proportion of pensioners receiving pension credits, and child poverty.

“The region also suggests that workplace poverty can be a problem, as the proportion of people receiving universal credit during their employment is relatively high. Aberdeenshire also sees 22% of workers earning less than living wage.

Figures released by the Department of Labor and Pensions show an increase in Moray UC claimants during the month of June, with approximately 6792 claimants in the region claiming benefits compared to 6733 in May.

Adam went on to urge the UK government to “do the right thing” and make a U-turn on the 20-year upward decision.

“We are seeing Conservatives allocating money to royal yachts and reducing supervisory support, and a pattern is emerging where the most vulnerable people in our communities hang out and hang out,” she said.

The Resolution Foundation and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation have warned of the possible impact of canceling the ascent.

The Resolution Foundation said: The surge in claims for Universal Credit (UC) when the pandemic first took its toll means that the UC case load has now roughly doubled compared to pre-pandemic, and is now half of all single parents More than one is receiving UC.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said: The 20-per-week increase in universal credit and work tax credits was a lifeline for families during the coronavirus storm.

“[Ending the uplift is] I have seen more than 700,000 people fall into poverty, lashing their lifelines, cutting off many who are drifting. The government has promised to keep living standards and flatten the country, but about 16 million people will lose 1,040 a year overnight, disproportionately to the lowest earners and families with children.

