UK reviews ‘Red List’ travel ban as India briefs officials on Covid-19 situation





Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said British Foreign Ministry officials have been briefed on India’s current COVID-19 pandemic situation and that many large cities are practically COVID-free and recommend reviewing travel bans for visitors to India. On Saturday.

Arriving in the UK for a two-day visit on Friday to review the Roadmap 2030 for Closer UK-India Relations agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Shringla also spoke about plans to unveil a mutual vaccine certification system. shared Soon by the Indian government to facilitate international travel.

During his visit, he met with high-ranking representatives of the British government, including the Foreign Ministry, Assistant Secretary of the Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and FCDO South Asia Minister Tariq Ahmad. Mumbai, Delhi and big cities are practically COVID free. But we cannot be complacent as we are constantly alerting our citizens to take precautions to avoid a third wave,” said Shringla.

I briefed them. [UK officials] About the Corona situation in India. It pointed out that France allowed visitors from India to enter the country without quarantine if they tested negative after receiving a double vaccination. The US upgraded India in their travel plans and encouraged the UK to do the same, and they took notice.”

Under current regulations, India remains on the travel redlist that effectively bans visitors from India, and returning citizens are required to undergo a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine upon entering the UK. Referring to the case of Oxford/AstraZeneca made in India, while the COVID-19 vaccine was not approved by the European Union (EU), the Foreign Minister said in a letter dated May 14 that AstraZeneca acted on behalf of the Indian Serum Institute (SII) by the European Medicines Agency. He reiterated that he applied to (EMA).

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is manufactured in India with a technology transfer, so there is no difference in product from that produced by the Indian Serum Institute (SII) or anywhere else,” said Shringla.

The EU has said it will leave the decision to individual member states, and 14 EU countries have already recognized Covishield, two of which have also recognized Covaxin suo moto. We now ask all countries to recognize the certification of our vaccines on a reciprocal basis and to recognize the integrity of the process,” said the Foreign Minister. We welcome the significant support from our partner countries, including the UK, this year that supplies essentials .

When I met my English interlocutors, I also thanked them for the voluntary support I received in the form of oxygen plants, concentrators and cylinders. One of the first planes to come in was from England. It was a big scam that boosted confidence at a time when the supply and demand plummeted in a short period of time rather than for any other reason,” he recalled. In India, the foreign minister said India has now reached a point where it can supply excess liquid oxygen and life-saving drugs like remdesivir to neighboring countries in need, such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Thailand.

“As part of the international community, whenever necessary, we have an obligation to support those needs.”

It should be noted that this is a global phenomenon. It is periodic. It will happen in many parts of the world,” he added.

Regarding India’s vaccination campaign, the foreign minister said 410 million doses of the vaccine have been administered and that India is ramping up production to accelerate the pace. Our commitment is to ensure that all 950 million eligible citizens across the country are vaccinated and reach a level of immunity that will minimize the impact of COVID-19,” he said.

