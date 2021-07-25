The UK will be exposed to paying the risk of epidemic costs for decades.





A woman stands inside an almost abandoned subway during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, UK on January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) – A parliamentary report on Sunday revealed that the UK government would be at financial risk from pandemic spending of £372 billion over decades, with more than £2 billion spent on unusable protective equipment .

In two reports on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress’s Public Accounting Committee (PAC) said it should learn a lesson ahead of a public investigation slated to take place in 2022.

PAC Chairman Meg Hillier said: “With the huge amount of money that has been spent on COVID-19 measures so far, governments need to be clear about how this will be managed going forward and over what period it will be managed.”

“The continuing risk to taxpayers will continue for 20 years for things like art and cultural restoration loans, not to mention other new risks that departments across government will have to learn to manage quickly.”

As an example of an ongoing financial risk, the PAC highlighted the projected loss of £26 billion due to fraud and default in loans provided to businesses to help combat the pandemic.

In its second report, the Commission said there was an “unacceptably high” level of wasteful spending on the purchase of 2.1 billion items of unsuitable personal protective equipment (PPE), equivalent to over £2 billion of public funds.

The government said that only 0.84% ​​of the total PPE was found to be unusable, and it plans to recycle anything that cannot be used for medical services.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said: “Strong procedures are in place to ensure that government spending always provides value for money to taxpayers.”

Opposition Labor Party said the findings are yet another evidence of the government’s failure and that an investigation into the pandemic should begin immediately.

Report by Michael Holden; Edited by Alex Richardson

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

