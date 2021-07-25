



USA 3×3 Basketball July 24, 2021

The U.S. Olympic women’s 3 × 3 basketball team (2-0) topped the world’s No.1 women’s federation France (1-1), 17-10 and followed with a 21-9 rout of Mongolia (0-2) on the inaugural day of 3 × 3 basketball in Olympic history at Aomi Urban Sports Park on Saturday in Tokyo.

The United States will next face Romania (0-2) at 4:30 a.m. (all times shown are EDT) and the Russian Olympic Committee (2-0) at 8:25 a.m. on July 25. Streaming and broadcast information is available on USA Olympic Basketball Calendar.

Against France, with First LadyDr. In the presence of Jill Bidenin, the United States led 5-4, then went on 4-1 before France scored three points to get closer to one point, 9-8. From there, a 5-0 push that was capped by a 2 point Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces / Washington / Poway, Calif.) Gave the United States a 14-8 lead, and the Americans had finished the game for 17- 10 wins.

“It was more on the defense side that we focused on limiting them in transition because that’s what hurt us the last time we faced them (at the Olympic qualifying tournament),” Allisha said. Gray (Dallas Wings / South Carolina / Sandersville, Ga.). “So we just had to grab our game plan. “

Stefanie Dolson (Chicago Sky / Connecticut / Port Jervis, NY), who shot 7 of 8 from the field and had six rebounds, led the United States with seven points, Plum added six points, Gray added three points and five rebounds and Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces / Notre Dame / Princeton, Ind.) scored one point and caught four boards.

French President Emmanuel Macron was also in the stands for the United States against France.

What an honor and what an opportunity to play in front of the First Lady, Plum said. We are delighted to get the victory for her. We asked her to come back, I hope she will have time for us. I liked it. As soon as we got out, we saw her in the stands. She waved and brought all the energy in, so we are grateful to her for that.

In their second game against Mongolia, the United States controlled from start to finish and led 11-1 when Plum sank a 2 point at 6:20. Mongolia scored two points to 2 points before the United States finished with a Dolson score at 3:00 minutes to go. Gray was 4 of 5 from 2 points on his nine-point path, while Plum scored six points, Dolson added five points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots, and Young scored one point and four rebounds.

I think they’re really getting more comfortable with each other, Dolson said of the Americans’ improvements against Mongolia. They’re a tough team to face defensively because they’ve put up a million screens. We are not used to change. I’m not used to being screened. So I don’t think we were great defensively. But offensively, we’re just going to keep working on spacing. These are the first games we played with Jackie, so we’re just finding that chemistry.

Following their two matches tomorrow, the United States will face Italy (1-1) at 4:55 a.m. (all times EDT) and China (1-1) at 8 a.m. on July 26. And on July 27, the United States will face the final round of the preliminary round against host Japan (1-1) at 12:30 a.m.

After the preliminary round, in which the eight teams meet once, the teams ranked first and second will automatically advance to the semi-finals on July 28, and the teams ranked third to sixth will meet in the semi-finals on the 27th. July. at 7:30 am and 8:50 am The teams ranked seventh and eighth after the preliminary round finish their Olympic game.

On July 28, the semifinals are set at 4:10 a.m. and 5:10 a.m., the bronze medal game will be played at 7:45 a.m. and the gold medal game will begin at 8:55 a.m.

The American 3 × 3 trainer is Kara Lawson (Duke University). In FIBA ​​3 × 3 play, training is not allowed during matches.

