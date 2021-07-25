US will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York and two other states – letter





WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) – The US Department of Justice has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York City and two other states over their response to COVID-19, carrying a blow to several Republican lawmakers who had called for an investigation.

An underlying issue is whether three states with Democratic governors – New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania – inadvertently added to the number of coronavirus deaths at the start of the pandemic by allowing nursing homes to take in patients. residents who had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

In a letter released Friday evening by the office of U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, the Justice Department said it had reviewed the information provided by states and, based on that data, it did not was not opening a civil rights investigation on “any public nursing facilities in New York, Pennsylvania, or Michigan at this time.” “

The department noted that two other investigations, of a pair of nursing homes in New Jersey, were still ongoing.

Nursing homes across the United States have welcomed COVID-19 patients in the first weeks of the outbreak, a move according to critics that spread the sometimes deadly respiratory virus among some of the nation’s most vulnerable at one time where there was no vaccine.

People hold a memorial and candlelight vigil to honor those who have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in nursing homes one year after New York Governor Andrew’s March 25, 2020 executive order Cuomo in which New York State nursing homes were forced to take in untested patients, in Foley Square in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, United States, March 25, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

The issue has particularly affected New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and has contributed to a reassessment of his legacy. In the early stages of the pandemic, Cuomo’s daily televised news briefs made him a national figure in the fight against COVID-19. But he ultimately fought against allegations, including from the New York State Attorney General, that his office had dramatically underestimated nursing home deaths and implemented policies that could have increased the number of deaths.

Cuomo’s office did not immediately return a message requesting comment on Saturday.

Scalise said on Twitter that the decision not to investigate was “absolutely shameful” and that Justice Department officials were “complicit in the cover-ups of these Democratic governors.”

His office did not immediately return a message asking for more details.

The Justice Department did not immediately return the messages.

Reporting by Raphael Satter in Washington Additional reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

