Summer vacation in the UK is starting, but it’s not like it was before Corona.

FILE – In file photo on Wednesday 22 July 2020, passengers walk to the departure entrance of the North Terminal at Gatwick Airport near Crawley, just south of London. Airports and airlines will be more normal on Saturday 24 July 2021 as all UK schools are closed for the summer, but the number of families leaving for the warmer climate will be much lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) Now that all UK schools are closed for the summer, airports and airlines are a bit more normal on Saturdays, but the number of families heading to the warmer climates is much lower than before the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend traditionally means a great summer vacation away from England. Crowded with excited kids and restless parents, the airport mainly heads for popular beach resorts in Southern Europe, a sun-drenched island nation off the Algarve coast of Portugal to the west. Cyprus to the east.

However, as travel to and from many popular destinations faces varied and often confusing quarantine and testing requirements, it is clear that many British families have found this too cumbersome and have chosen their vacation within the UK again.

It’s all about staycation for the second year in a row.

Don’t you like fish and chips and a crazy game of golf on the beach or marshmallows over a campfire this weekend at Latitude Music Festival in East England with around 40,000 attendees?

Still, the number of adventurers abroad is definitely growing. It is in part a result of the rapid launch of a coronavirus vaccine in the UK, where nearly 70% of the adult population receives the required two doses and more than 87% receives at least one dose.

The UK government, which has operated an international travel traffic light system, has recently revised its rules to streamline travel for vaccinated individuals and their families. Now, anyone arriving back to the UK from amber list destinations, including Greece, Spain and the US, will be exempt from the government’s 10-day quarantine requirement, subject to testing requirements.

France is on the amber list, but anyone returning to the UK from France will still need to be quarantined for 10 days due to concerns about the beta strain first identified in South Africa.

Industry leaders say these changes have helped boost the travel sector most affected during the pandemic and many destinations in Europe that are heavily dependent on UK tourists.

Airports and airlines across the UK have by far the busiest weekends of the year. London Heathrow Airport said it expects around 129,000 passengers on Saturday and Sunday. That’s welcome, but that’s about half of what we saw two years ago.

CEO John Holland-Kay said he expects to welcome more passengers back as vaccination rates increase in the UK and abroad.

The UK’s second airport, Gatwick, expects 25,000 to 27,000 passengers per day over the weekend. Again, this is much lower than the equivalent weekend before the coronavirus, which could see around 100,000 travelers per day.

Vacation company Tui said the number of passengers traveling Friday through Sunday nearly doubled compared to last weekend. Flights to a series of destinations will resume, including the Greek islands of Kefalonia and Skiathos and Marrakech, Morocco.

But most people in the UK have to wait to get on the plane. There is always next year.

