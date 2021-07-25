New report explains why British farmers still don’t plant trees on their land





Utilization of agroforestry in the UK remains stubbornly low, at least in part because they believe the financial incentives provided by farmers are insufficient.

A new Defra-funded report conducted by the Organic Research Center examines why UK farmers are not currently keen on planting trees on their land and helps identify what is needed to nudge the industry. We sought input from existing agroforestry pioneers. With a more tree-friendly frame of mind.

According to the ORC report, only 3.3% of UK land is currently used for agroforestry, which is described as a ‘moderate figure’ compared to other European countries, far behind countries such as Portugal where 13% of land is agroforestry. There is.

The author, Dr. Colin Tosh and Sally Westaway systematically review existing research on this issue and monitor already specializing in different types of agroforestry (e.g., incorporating trees into arable land) or silvopastoral (livestock with trees). I consulted with the farmers. Later this year, each of these monitoring farmers will participate in a series of workshops to identify what advice and payment incentives are needed to encourage farmers to start agroforestry within the UK government’s environmental land management system.

Dr Tosh explains that over the past decade there have been many small studies examining farmers’ attitudes towards agroforestry in the UK, and the ORC review has taken all of this into account to draw a general conclusion. Farmers’ lack of knowledge or financial problems were major obstacles to their development.

Dr. Tosh said, “Farmers are unaware that agroforestry is feeling well enough, and they believe that planting agroforestry systems is a significant long-term financial investment, and that the current incentives and payment systems are not adequate.”

Ben Raskin, director of horticultural and agroforestry at the Soil Association and member of the research consortium behind the report, elaborated on the research’s policy implications. For post-Brexit farmers, farmers want more technical information on how to implement and manage agroforestry systems, as well as a better understanding of the finances of including more trees on their farms.”

The Woodland Trust’s chief agricultural advocate in Helen Chesshire went a step further. “I think there is a strong argument for explicitly including the agroforestry component in the sustainable agriculture incentives, a major farmer payment system that emerged after Brexit. Under the current circumstances, I see a clear potential for agroforestry to decline through post-Brexit agricultural policy cracks.”

Chesshire’s comments were also advised on the study by Stephen Briggs, one of the UK’s leading agroforestry farmers. Farmers now know the term ‘agroforestry’ and I think there is a strong argument for a more explicit inclusion of agroforestry in post-Brexit UK agricultural policy.

The report ‘Incentives and incentives for UK farmers to adopt agroforestry: a semi-quantitative evidence review’ is available for free download from the Center for Organic Research. https://www.organicresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/AF-ELM-Test-Evidence-Review.pdf

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thescottishfarmer.co.uk/news/19456047.new-report-explains-uk-farmers-still-arent-planting-trees-land/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos