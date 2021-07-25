UK threat bigger than Huawei ex-Cyberboss sells microchip maker to China





Press Association 2021

Ciaran Martin on stage

The sale of a Welsh microchip maker to a Chinese company poses a greater threat to UK interests than Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks, according to the UK’s former chief cybersecurity officer.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove to review the Newport Wafer Fab, which the Chinese-owned Nexperia acquired for £63m, as reported to National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove. urged them to urgently intervene.

Ciaran Martin, who served as CEO of the National Center for Cybersecurity (NCSC) until August, said the future of microchip supply is the country’s “primary strategic issue.”

Martin was in charge of the NCSC last year when it changed the security assessment of devices manufactured by Huawei, and ultimately took the company out of the UK’s 5G rollout for security reasons.

He told The Telegraph:

“On the other hand, the future of semiconductor supply is the primary strategic issue. It is at the heart of how we should deal with China.”

It comes after the influential Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) said that Britain “should not sell its sovereignty”, calling for stronger measures to prevent the sale of strategically important companies abroad.

An inter-party report earlier this month urged the government to formally review the Newport Wafer Fab takeover, imposing “appropriate mitigation measures”.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the committee at the time, said:

“We’ve seen too many of America’s top tech companies disappear abroad with potentially significant economic and foreign policy implications.”

Join the news in the community

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralfifetimes.com/news/national/19467138.microchip-maker-sale-china-bigger-uk-threat-huawei—ex-cyber-boss/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos