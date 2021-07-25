Britain’s ‘best guarantee’ for Vijay Mallya extradition: Shringla





Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Saturday that India did its best to seek Vijay Mallya for economic crimes and that the Indian government has confidence in British authorities that British authorities will face charges of fraud and money laundering related to extradition. said. An outstanding loan to the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

During her two-day visit to the UK, Shringla met with officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to review the Roadmap 2030 strategy for strengthening the UK-India partnership.

The consular issue, such as the extradition of economic criminals suspected in India, was also discussed extensively.

When asked about the delay in the extradition of Malyas, Shringla told reporters: “We understand that there is an appropriate process and that the British side is working on the extradition of his (Mallya) based on that process”. After all legal appeals last year, you will go through the “confidential” asylum application process.

We have no reason to doubt that the conviction that this man was wanted for economic crimes in India and owes a lot of money in India should be returned to India. We did our best and they gave us the best assurance,” the foreign minister said.

India’s High Commissioner for the UK, Gaitri Issar Kumar, said the Indian delegation in London continues to put pressure on the matter.

The High Commissioner is evaluated that the extradition has been decided, and the remaining legal process is a judicial process, so it is a mandatory task.”

Meanwhile, the Mallyas bankruptcy case is due to return to the High Court in London on Monday, and a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) is pursuing a bankruptcy order against a 65-year-old businessman to pay off outstanding loans.

The Foreign Minister confirmed that the first British-Indian consular talks are scheduled for September before leaving for New Delhi on Saturday evening.

The first consular talks between the UK and India will be held in September. When a lot of people connect, you have a projection problem,” Shringla said.

I reminded them of the quick decision to extradite economic criminals like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. I also pointed out that criminals like Jayesh Patel are detained and should be deported to India as soon as possible. He is here with a fake identity document and needs to be tried in India.”

Jayesh Patel has been wanted for murder in India while Nirav Modi seeks permission to appeal an extradition in London’s High Court, and has been fighting for extradition at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court since around 50 offenses were arrested earlier this year.

Among the various consular and immigration issues raised during his visit to the British Foreign Minister, he also received an update on the Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) signed between British Home Secretary Pretty Patel and Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar. in May.

It was an important groundbreaking decision for both sides. A joint working group to discuss the key and operational details of this partnership and how it will operate will meet in August,” he added, adding that the MMP will lead to greater two-way exchanges between students and professionals.

