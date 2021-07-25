Smoke from nearby wildfires helps teams win over biggest fire in US | Voice of America





Dozens of wildfires raging through the forests and brushwood of the western United States have spewed so much smoke they’re helping an army of firefighters gain traction over the nation’s largest blaze, the Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, by blocking sunlight, officials said on Saturday.

The National Weather Service and Oregon Department of Forestry officials said smoke in the lower atmosphere from California wildfires floated above the Bootleg Fire, which burned more than 401,000 acres in Oregon approximately 402 kilometers (250 miles) south of Portland.

“It’s called ‘smoke shading’ and it basically puts a lid on the lower atmosphere for now, blocking out sunlight and creating cooler, more stable surface conditions,” he said. said Eric Schoening, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

The phenomenon is unpredictable and the region is still under warning this weekend from the Weather Service, which said the Pacific Northwest could experience high temperatures and gusts of wind that can fan flames and spread sparks and embers. hot.

More difficulty for planes

Schoening said the weather is mixed in terms of helping firefighters.

Marcus Kauffman, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the downside of the smoke shadow is that it makes it harder to fly water-dropping planes and helicopters and chemical fire extinguishers, even “when helping ground crews”.

More than 2,000 firefighters and support crews had contained about 42% of the blaze on Saturday, although the blaze had passed through containment lines the night before, he said.

“We lost 1,600 acres last night,” Kauffman said.

The Bootleg Fire is one of more than 80 large wildfires active in 13 states that have charred approximately 526,090 hectares (1.3 million acres) in recent weeks, an area larger than Delaware, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.

The smoke, while helping Oregon firefighters, has recently been carried by the jet stream and other air currents to the northeastern cities of New York and Boston, where some residents felt the air contamination in their eyes, noses and lungs.

