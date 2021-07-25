US Powerhouse swim team shines with 6 medals, 1st US gold medal





TOKYO Chase Kalisz got things started by winning America’s first gold medal at the Olympic pool.

By the end of the morning, the powerful team had a whole bunch of medals.

Six of them in all, a hell of a start to Sunday for Americans in the post-Michael Phelps era.

I’m happy to be here and to kick off the United States, said Kalisz, who won the 400-meter individual medley.

There was also room for the others to shine.

Host Japan won a gold medal in swimming, Tunisia took a surprising spot on the medal podium and the powerful Australians set the competition’s first world record in the 4×100 freestyle relay.

The Americans certainly weren’t complaining about their performance on day one. In Phelps’ record-breaking career, which spanned five Summer Games, they have never won six medals in the first finals session.

It’s a pretty good start for the US, said Kieran Smith, who, in his first major international competition, captured a bronze medal in the men’s 400 freestyle. We performed today. I am really proud of us.

The Australians, who hope to challenge US dominance in the pool, won three medals on Sunday.

The free relay was never in doubt, not with a dynamic quartet that included sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell swimming the starting and anchor legs respectively, joined by Meg Harris and Emma McKeon.

McKeon blew up the field in Game 3 and Cate Campbell hit in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds. During the medal ceremony, the sisters touchingly wrapped their medals around each other’s neck.

The silver went to Canada in 3: 32.78, as the Americans capped their morning with one more medal for surpassing their best day one of the Phelps era (five in 2004 and 2008).

With Simone Manuel at the anchor of the relay, they touched down just behind their rivals to the north in 3: 32.81.

Kalisz was the first American medalist at the Tokyo Games, and Osaka-born Jay Litherland allowed the Americans to finish 1-2 by rallying in the free stage for the silver medal. Brendon Smith of Australia won the bronze medal.

In the 400 freestyle, 18-year-old Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui was the superb winner of lane eight, his victory punctuated by loud cries that could be heard throughout the largely empty arena.

I was surprised at myself, said Hafnaoui, who joined Ous Mellouli as the North African country’s gold medalist. I couldn’t believe it until I hit the wall and saw the 1 (on the dash).

Hafnaoui finished in 3: 43.26, followed by Australians Jack McLoughlin and Kieran Smith. The first three were separated by less than a second after eight pool laps.

American women have also done their part.

Japan’s Yui Ohashi won gold in the women’s 400 IM with an electric breaststroke leg, but two Americans were just in her wake. Emma Weyant took home the silver, while the bronze went to Hali Flickinger.

After seeing (Kalisz and Litherland do 1-2), we kind of looked at each other and said: It’s our turn, Weyant said. I think that really motivated our team. “

Kalisz, a protégé and former training partner of Phelps, touched the first in 4: 09.42. Litherland was next in 4: 10.28, just a tenth of a second ahead of Brendon Smith.

Kalisz flexed his muscles and then climbed the lane rope, splashing the water as a contingent of his teammates cheered for him from the stands at the Tokyo Aquatic Center.

UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES! they chanted.

Kalisz was the silver medalist in the grueling ordeal of the Rio Games five years ago. Today, at 27, he’s the best in the world at using all four shots.

This was the most special kind of pain, Kalisz said. I had sworn that I was going to hurt as much as possible and do my best to achieve it.

Litherland came over to give the winner a hug, after making sure the Americans got the best possible start at the pool.

Coming back and doing that with Chase means a lot, said Litherland, who finished fifth in the 400 IM in Rio.

After presenting their medals in a masked victory ceremony, Kalisz and Litherland strolled the bridge arm in arm.

No social distancing for them.

The Americans took their chance after Japanese star Daiya Seto failed to advance to the final, having finished ninth in the preliminaries after making a tactical error trying to save energy for the medal race.

The finals were held in the morning on Tokyo time rather than their usual evening slot, a nod to US television station NBC, which wanted to broadcast the finals live in prime time in America.

It was the same format used at the 2008 Beijing Games, where Phelps won a record eight gold medals. He retired after Rio, having won 23 gold medals in total, but the Americans still have plenty of power for the post-Phelps era.

Ohashi helped catch Seto’s flop in the men’s IM. She retreated to the chest to win in 4: 32.08.

Weyant gave the chase in the free stage but settled for the silver in 4: 32.76. Flickinger was third in 4: 34.90, while the great Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, the defending champion, faded into fifth place.

The only people in the stands of the 15,000-seat arena were media, VIPs, officials and swimmers who were not competing on Sunday. It was a strangely calm atmosphere at times, although many Japanese organizers ignored requests to refrain from any sort of cheering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There was a drum in the stands, as well as a few horns to spice things up.

In a startling touch before the first race, the speakers roared the song Pompeii by British band Bastille, which includes the lyrics, But if you close your eyes it almost feels like nothing has changed?

In the pool, it was business as usual. But it certainly seemed like a lot had changed in an Olympics that were delayed for a year by a global pandemic and are ultimately run under strict restrictions that included a ban on all fans.

The Americans had no complaints.

Even with Phelps looking down from a broadcast seat, they’re on a dynamic start to the Olympic pool.

