Vineyard Escape: 10 Amazing British Vineyard Hotels & Lodges | wine holiday





Denbies Wine Estate, Surrey

One of the UK’s largest producers, Denbies’ vineyards were first planted in 1986 and are still run by the same family. Tours inside the winery and outside the vineyards are offered, along with a pre-dinner wine tasting followed by a themed dinner at the Gallery restaurant. The Denbies hotel has 17 comfortable rooms with stunning vineyard views and its own restaurant. Surrey Hills beyond the vines is great for walking and biking, and the pretty bustling Dorkings are just a few minutes’ drive away. 145 B&B, double the size of denbies.co.uk

Three Choirs Vineyards, Gloucestershire

One of England’s oldest vineyards, the Three Choirs vines spread over 75 acres and have self-guided walking paths as well as guided tours and tastings. Stay among the vines in this luxurious lodge with floor-to-ceiling windows and private verandas, or indulge in vineyard-view rooms. The brasserie serves tapas-style cuisine and a variety of local cheeses, providing the perfect fuel for a stroll in the nearby Malvern Hills or exploring Gloucester in the morning. 145 B&B, double the size of three-choirs-vineyards.co.uk

Converted barn attraction in Tillingham, East SussexTillingham. Photo: Andrew Hayes-Watkins

A farm that dates back to the 13th century, Tillingham is surrounded by 70 acres of lush Sussex countryside, where cattle graze along vines. Guests can explore ancient woodlands and vineyards under their own steam, or settle into the bar for a glass of wine or two with a small plate. The original hop barn has been converted into 11 stylish rooms and the restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday. The picturesque hilltop village of Rye is 5 miles (8 km) across the fields for those who like to walk or an easy 15-minute drive. 165 B&B, double at tillingham.com

Jabajak, Carmarthenshire Photo: PR

Jabajak first harvested in 2014 and offers daily self-guided tours of the vineyard, tasting white and sparkling roses. The restaurant creates dishes using ingredients from its private kitchen garden and surrounding local farms and producers. Book a Nook for a private table for two on the eaves balcony. There are 8 rooms, some with a slipper bath and 4 post beds. 110 B&B, Double at jabajak.co.uk

View of Hush Heath from Hush Heath Estate, KentView.

Produced on the farm since 2004, home to award-winning Balfour Wines, Hush Heath is as appealing to nature lovers as it is to wine lovers. Ancient oak groves and apple orchards sit alongside vineyards, all awaiting exploration, either independently or on a guided tour. Tasting master classes are offered along with art and wine tours that focus on Balfour’s collection of paintings and sculptures. Owned by Hush Heath, the Goudhurst Inn is a beautiful gastropub with rooms a few minutes’ drive from the vineyards. 89 B&B, Double by goudhurstinn.com

Tinwood Estate, West Sussex Photo: Tinwood Estate

Sparkling wine lovers should book at Tinwood, located a few miles from the elegant city of Chichester. The vineyard tour takes 90 minutes and has miles of walking and biking trails that you can try out three or explore on your own. Three wooden lodges are positioned overlooking the sunset over the vines and boast barrel saunas, double whirlpool tubs and mountain biking. There is no restaurant, but there are several great pubs within a 10-minute drive. 195 rooms only, double at tinwoodestate.com

Cozy accommodations in Ryedale Vineyards, North Yorkshire.

Britain’s northernmost commercial vineyard, Ryedales vineyards, just outside the market town of Malton, produces red, white, rosé and sparkling wines along with cider and apple juice from a private orchard. Tours and tastings are available from April to October, and guests can explore the six acres or enjoy a picnic in the fields. The farmhouse has two cozy rooms with en suite bathrooms, and a light breakfast is the perfect way to start the day exploring the surrounding North Yorkshire countryside. Double at 110 B&B, ryedalevineyards.co.uk

Secret Valley, SomersetShepherds Hut at Secret Valley.

A stunning estate on the southern edge of Quantock Hill, Secret Valley is part farm, part vineyard and part glamping, with tents, huts and deluxe lodges (accommodating up to 5 people). Five acres of vines produced their first harvest in 2010, and guests can book tastings of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines produced on the property. A great choice for families and groups with farm tours, play barns and all kinds of activities from canoeing to zorbing, and can be booked through the Black Rock Outdoors Activity Centre, which can also be found on the farm. Shepherd’s Cabin for Two at 145, secret-valley.co.uk

Black Choke Vineyards, Hampshire

Produced in small batches of award-winning sparkling wine, Black Chalk is a hidden gem from the River Test basin. Private tours and tastings combine time in the vineyards with the opportunity to sample both wines with locally sourced cheeses and charcuterie. Four Wild Escapes Treehouses are dotted in woodland belonging to the vineyards. The open-air bath is a place where you can enjoy a drink or two and watch the sun falling behind the trees. 274 B&B, Treehouse for 2 at canopyandstars.co.uk

Castlewood Vineyards, Devon

The Corbett family first planted their vines in Castlewood in 2006, producing small amounts of still and sparkling wines. Our open cellar door policy means that visitors can come for a tasting or purchase at any time at the vineyard store (call in advance). The vineyards have a rustic feel but are a short drive to the beautiful coastal towns of Lyme Regis and Beer, making it a great base for exploring Devons’ beautiful coastline. Stay in one of 2 Tier II listed cottages. Both cottages sleep 6 and have great views over the vineyards. A week at 655, castlewoodvineyard.co.uk

