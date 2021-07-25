Keyshawn Davis rout ends 3-0 for US men’s boxing at Tokyo Olympics





1:03 am ET

Mike Coppinger ESPN

Keyshawn Davis, a 3-0 pro widely hailed as Team USA’s best prospect to end the men’s gold medal drought, advanced to the round of 16 with a victory 5-0 over Dutchman Enrico Lacruz on Saturday night in Tokyo. .

Davis, 22, won all three rounds on five cards. He seeks to become the first male boxer to win gold for the U.S. team at the Olympics since Andre Ward in 2004. (Ward is currently an ESPN boxing analyst.)

Fighting in Norfolk, Va., Davis conquered the judges with a precise shot and fluid combinations he was able to deliver before dodging incoming fire.

“These guys can’t beat me,” Davis told ESPN last week. “I’m the best in the tournament.… If I don’t want to be hit, you’re not going to hit me.”

1 Linked

Davis’ lightweight triumph capped a 3-0 start for the American men, with a team looking to reclaim their dominance on the world stage. The United States holds the all-time lead in boxing gold at age 50 (the sport was introduced at the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis). The United States team won six gold medals at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

In recent years, the United States team has failed, with the only gold medals coming from Claressa Shields, who played in the 2012 and 2016 Games (women’s boxing joined the Olympics in 2012.)

Duke Ragan, a 4-0 pro from Cincinnati, kicked off the in-ring festivities for the American men on Friday with a 3-2 victory over featherweight Samuel Kistohurry of France. Earlier on Saturday, Delante “Tiger” Johnson edged Argentina’s Brian Arregui, 3-2, in a welterweight game.

Team USA third pro Troy Isley will play his 32nd round on Monday against Vitali Bandarenka of Belarus in the middleweight. Isley, from Washington, DC, is promoted to Top Rank with Ragan. USA Boxing has not allowed pros to compete in the past, but the cancellation of the Americas Olympic boxing qualifying event, which was scheduled to take place in May in Buenos Aires, opened the door to the inclusion of the pros. Olympic qualification has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

All three were in fact set to travel to Tokyo last summer before the pandemic postponed the Games. With the Olympics being delayed for a year, the trio decided to go pro rather than wait. It turns out they were able to fight in both the paid and unpaid ranks after all.

It wasn’t a flawless start for Team USA, however. Yasiel Ramirez of the United States lost 5-0 to Croatia’s Nikolina Cacic on Friday in a women’s featherweight bout.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/31879397/keyshawn-davis-rout-caps-3-0-day-us-men-boxing-tokyo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos