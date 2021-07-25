British Ministry of Defense charged with failing female soldiers





British Ministry of Defense update

The Department of Defense has “shocking evidence” of harassment, harassment and sexual assault in the military, failing to protect soldiers and help them reach their full potential, according to a Congressional report.

A report released on Sunday by the Defense Subcommittee on Women Soldiers found that 64% of female veterans surveyed and 58% of women serving in the military had experienced bullying, discrimination and harassment throughout their careers. .

According to the report’s authors, “Our investigation received truly shocking evidence from female service workers of the bullying, sexual harassment, assault and rape they experienced, some of which were more shocking, involving senior executives acting as perpetrators.” Says.

A congressional committee, which received donations from 4,106 military women, found lack of confidence in the complaints system. “Too often there are complaints and insufficient support,” the report said.

The Commission also pointed out that there are serious problems with the handling of criminal sexual offenses in the service justice system.

According to the report, women in the military face daily challenges because of their gender due to mismatched uniforms and equipment.

Three-quarters of female veterans said their department was not helping them transition from military to civilian life.

Women face barriers to promotion, family and childcare issues, abuse and inappropriate behavior, and overexpression in the service complaint system.

As part of a series of recommendations aimed at improving the culture of female soldiers, the commission urged the Department of Defense to “continue to test and fully roll out safer and more appropriate uniforms and equipment for female soldiers.”

The report called for the establishment of a specialized defense agency designed to adequately investigate harassment complaints, along with increased funding for existing complaints ombudsman.

The committee also urged the Department of Defense to shift responsibility for rape and sexual assault cases to the civilian court system amid growing concerns about the handling of sexual violence cases in military courts.

Between 2015 and 2019, the conviction rate for rape cases tried by martial law forces was only 10%, according to figures revealed by the Ministry of Labor earlier this year. This compares to a 59% rate of convictions for rape in private courts during the same period.

Sarah Atherton, Conservative MP and chair of the Women’s Military Subcommittee, said, “It’s not right that the conviction rate in military courts is four to six times lower than in civilian courts.

Veteran Atherton said the military “has come a long way” but more reforms are needed as women face “barriers to promotion, family and childcare issues, abuse and inappropriate behavior, and overrepresentation”. Service Complaint System”.

These sentiments were reflected by Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the National Defense Selection Committee, who described the issue of sexual violence in the military as urgent and in many cases warned that more action is needed to protect and provide for the victims and women. Disappointed by the Department of Defense.

“Our subcommittee has done months of in-depth research on sexual assault and rape issues and has an accurate and honest understanding of the issues women face,” he said. “This is not a race to the bottom or a matter of saving face. We have to put the problem itself at the center of our work.”

