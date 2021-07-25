Trump Supporters Are Big Reasons Canada and Britain Are Beating US In Vaccinations





Poll of the Week: A new Angus Reid poll from Canada shows that 86% of Canadians over the age of 18 have or want to get a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible. According to the same survey, only 8% of Canadian adults do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is consistent with what the real data shows. Canadians are much more vaccinated than Americans.

Bottom line: Just two months ago, less than 5% of Canadians were fully vaccinated against Covid-19. At the same time, about 40% of Americans did. Today, less than 50% of Americans are fully vaccinated, compared to just over 50% of Canadians.

Over 80% of adults in Canada are at least partially vaccinated, but the United States has yet to reach 70%.

The big (if not the only) reason Canada has overtaken the United States is very clear. That said, political polarization plays a smaller role in who gets vaccinated in Canada and who doesn’t. We see a similar phenomenon in the UK, where more than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated.

(In Canada and the United States, people over 12 can get the Covid-19 vaccine, whereas in the UK, most people over 18 can get the vaccine.)

In Canada’s Angus Reid poll, 85% of adults who voted for the Center-Left Liberal Party in 2019 were at least partially vaccinated. For the progressive New Democrats, it’s closer to 84%.

The proportions look similar to what we see with progressives in America. In a late June NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, 88% of those who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election said they had been vaccinated. A July CBS News/YouGov poll found that 84% of Biden supporters were at least partially vaccinated. In a June Fox News poll, it was 81%.

However, if you look at the remuneration, the difference between the two countries becomes clear. 69% of adults supporting the Conservative Party in the 2019 Canadian elections received at least one dose.

Still, it’s well above the 52% of Donald Trump supporters who got their dose from the average of Fox News, Marist, and YouGov polls.

It is worth noting that immunization patterns in the United States are no different from those in Canada. They are also quite different from their other major ally, the UK.

A study of the UK reveals that regions more likely to support the Conservative Party in the 2019 general election actually have higher vaccination rates than regions with less support.

Specifically, let’s look at 533 constituencies in England (the most populous region in the UK) with immunization data up to July 18.

In constituencies where the Conservatives performed better than in the middle constituencies, on average, about 90% of all adults received at least one vaccination. In constituencies with worse-than-average outcomes, on average, about 83% of all adults received at least one vaccination.

(This disparity holds even when age is controlled, although voting patterns in the UK are highly age dependent.)

Of course, in the US, the pattern is reversed and made worse. About 74% of the adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 in the Biden-winning state and the District of Columbia. Only 59% of the states he lost.

It is not entirely clear why there is a partisan gap in the US rather than Canada or the UK.

It is likely that what we are seeing in the UK is an existing effect. In other words, the British leader is Conservative MP Boris Johnson, so the Conservatives are more likely to line up behind the leader.

I would like to point out, however, that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a member of the Liberal Party and the gap in vaccinations between parties is not as large as in the United States.

Moreover, the disparity in vaccine acceptance in the United States was evident even when Trump came up with the idea of ​​a vaccine from his presidency, so it is not a recent right-wing anti-vaccine remark. Except for the period before and after the 2020 election (when then Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and others asked about the vaccine approval process), Democrats are always more likely to be vaccinated than Republicans in Gallup polls. said higher.

To be clear, partisan disparities aren’t the only reason America is lagging behind. For example, vaccination rates under the age of 30 are much higher in Canada and the UK than in the US. In addition, Canada and the United Kingdom have black and Hispanic residents who are less likely to be vaccinated in the United States.

If the United States is comparable to these two countries in terms of vaccination rates by age, race, and ethnicity, the partisan divide in vaccines could be greater. Because younger minorities are more likely to become Democrats.

Either way, the partisan gap in the United States is huge compared to its two closest allies with similar access to vaccines. If it didn’t exist, we would have been much better off fighting the plague.

