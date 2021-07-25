Iraq does not need American combat troops





BAGHDAD (AP) Iraqi prime minister says his country no longer needs US combat troops to fight ISIS, but a formal timeline for their redeployment will depend on the outcome of talks with US officials this week .

Mustafa al-Kadhimi said Iraq will always require US training and military intelligence gathering. His comments came in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press ahead of a scheduled trip to Washington, where he is expected to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday for a fourth round of strategic talks.

There is no need for foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil, al-Kadhimi said, not having announced a deadline for the departure of US troops. The Iraqi security forces and military are able to defend the country without the troops of the US-led coalition, he said.

But al-Kadhimi said any withdrawal schedule would be based on the needs of Iraqi forces, which have shown themselves capable over the past year of conducting independent anti-ISIS missions.

The war against ISIS and the preparation of our forces require a particular timetable, and it depends on the negotiations we will conduct in Washington, he said.

The United States and Iraq agreed in April that the United States’ transition to a training and advisory mission meant that the American combat role would end, but they did not agree on a timeline for completing this transition. In a Monday meeting at the White House, the two leaders are expected to specify a timeline, possibly by the end of this year.

The US troop presence has risen to around 2,500 since late last year, when former President Donald Trump ordered a reduction of 3,000.

The US mission to train and advise Iraqi forces has its most recent origins in former President Barack Obama’s 2014 decision to return troops to Iraq. The move was made in response to the takeover of large parts of western and northern Iraq by ISIS groups and the collapse of Iraqi security forces that appeared to threaten Baghdad. Obama completely withdrew US forces from Iraq in 2011, eight years after the US invasion.

What we expect from the US presence in Iraq is to support our forces in training and developing their effectiveness and capabilities, and in security cooperation, al-Kadhimi said.

The trip to Washington comes as the Prime Ministers’ administration has suffered one setback after another, seriously undermining public confidence. Ongoing missile attacks by militias have stressed state limits to prevent them and a series of devastating hospital fires amid the surging coronavirus cases have left dozens dead.

Meanwhile, early federal elections, as per a promise made by al-Kadhimi when he took office, are less than three months away.

However, the future of US-led coalition forces in Iraq is the main agenda in Washington.

Iraq declared victory over ISIS at the end of 2017 after a ruinous and bloody war. The continued presence of US troops has become a polarizing issue within the Iraqi political class since the US-led drone strike that killed powerful Iranian General Qassim Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Iraqi soil last year.

To quell the threat of widespread instability following the targeted assassinations, the United States and Iraq have held at least three rounds of strategic talks focused on Iraq’s military needs in the ongoing fight against the ‘EI and to formalize a withdrawal schedule.

Four years after their territorial defeat, IS militants are still able to launch attacks in the capital and roam the rugged region in the north of the country. Last week, a suicide bomber killed 30 people in a busy Baghdad market. This attack was later claimed by ISIS.

Al-Kadhimi has come under significant pressure from predominantly Shiite political parties to announce a timetable for the withdrawal of US troops. Ongoing rocket attacks and, more recently, drone attacks targeting the US military presence have also increased pressure on the government. They are widely suspected of being perpetrated by Iraqi militias aligned with Iran.

An announcement of the withdrawal of combat troops could serve to appease Shiite parties but will have little impact on the ground: the coalition’s combat mission effectively ended in November when the Pentagon reduced US troops in the country to 2,500, according to Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. Shiite parties have said they are not opposed to trainers or advisers who may remain as part of the coalition.

U.S. and coalition officials maintained that U.S. troops no longer accompany Iraqi forces on land missions and that coalition assistance is limited to intelligence gathering and surveillance and deployment of advanced military technology. . Iraqi military officials stressed that they still need this support in the future.

Iraq has a set of American weapons that need maintenance and training. We will ask the US side to continue supporting our forces and developing our capabilities, al-Kadhimi said.

Al-Kadhimi seized power as a consensual candidate after months of political maneuvering between rival parliamentary blocs. The blocs were the coalition of flamboyant cleric Muqtada al-Sadrs on one side and paramilitary commander and former minister Hadi al-Ameris Fatah on the other.

The stakes were high: Al-Gadhimis’ predecessor had resigned amid pressure from historic mass anti-government protests. At least 600 people were killed as Iraqi forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds.

Al-Kadhimi presented himself as a champion of the protesters’ demands and established an ambitious agenda: he promised to hold early elections, now scheduled for October 10, and to bring the murderers of activists to justice, including the one who killed the famous commentator Hisham al-Hashimi. in front of his house last summer.

The arrest of an Interior Ministry employee in the shooting death of al-Hashimi was unsuccessful, many say, as it did not disclose which group ordered the killing.

Critics say al-Kadhimi did not go far enough. Part of the reason is that the very conditions that facilitated his rise to prime minister were also his main limitation in parliament.

The political opposition watered down ambitious economic reforms targeting Iraqis and inflated the public sector when the country faced a catastrophic financial crisis after the oil price crashed. Without a backing party in parliament, and with rival parties vying to control ministries and other state institutions, al-Gadhimis’ government appeared weak.

Repeated clashes with Iranian-backed militias following arrests of militiamen suspected of launching attacks on the US embassy and US troops have further tarnished the credibility of the government.

Activists whose election calls once echoed in the capital’s squares are now saying they will boycott the October elections, wary that the political establishment can ever produce free and fair elections.

A UN monitoring mission has been set up in the hope of increasing voter turnout. But protesters have recently taken to the streets and expressed outrage at the increasing number of killings of prominent activists and journalists. Even al-Kadhimi admitted that some forces were actively seeking to undermine the elections.

We are in a sensitive situation. We must calm the political situation until we reach the elections, he said.

Al-Kadhimi has managed to prove himself in one area: that of regional mediator. Iraq’s friendly relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran have brought the two regional enemies to the negotiating table for at least two rounds of talks in Baghdad.

Iraq has managed to gain the confidence of these countries and, therefore, it is working for the stability of the region.

___

Associated Press writer Robert Burns in Washington contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-middle-east-health-coronavirus-pandemic-iraq-d5a59e4a3e8e01cb4a775cee985cf343 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos