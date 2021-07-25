



Welcome to the Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here’s a compilation of the top news we’ll cover on Sunday. Sign up for our front page newsletter free of charge to receive bi-daily briefings by email. 1. You need a double jab to watch a Premier League match.

Premier League football fans who have not completed their vaccinations may be unable to attend matches starting in October, according to a plan expected to be approved by the ministers, the Telegraph may reveal.

Mandatory requirements are expected to expand to fall rugby internationals, major concerts and events with over 20,000 spectators as part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to make Covid-19 a manageable threat. Read the full story.

2. As pandemic chaos escalates, the number of out-of-service Met Police has reached record levels.

The number of off-duty police officers in Britain’s largest police station has reached a record-breaking pandemic amid the chaos of the ‘pingdemic’ as Binmen is expected to be added to the list of jobs excluded from self-isolation.

With all restrictions lifted and the night economy recovering, increasing pressure on the police force, one in five Met police officers are currently absent from work. Read the full story.

3. Animal testing may end as Priti Patel initiates review

The Telegraph said that animal testing could be phased out and that scientists could instead be instructed to perform experiments on organs grown in labs.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has begun a review that will task officials with finding ways to end the use of animals in drug development. Read the full story.

4. Triple lockdown of pensions, temporarily suspended amid concerns about youth fairness

Pensioners could lose their triple lock next year amid growing government concerns over the unfairness of raising taxes on young people to pay for Boris Johnson’s 10 billion social welfare reforms.

A senior government source said the Ministry of Finance and the No. 10 discussed a 1% increase in the National Insurance Contribution (NICS), along with a halt to the pension increase coverage. Read the full story.

5. The second day of Tokyo 2020

Follow the latest action from the Tokyo Olympics and see what you missed overnight. Read the full article.

Get the latest news and up-to-date political information throughout the day in The Telegraph.

