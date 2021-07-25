Americans favorite to win 7th consecutive gold in Japan





SAITAMA, Japan (AP) It’s been almost 30 years since the U.S. women’s basketball team lost a game at the Olympics, but the Americans have shown they may be a little vulnerable in Tokyo after giving up. two exhibition contests last week in Las Vegas.

Despite losses to a WNBA all-star team and Australia, the United States is still a big favorite to claim a seventh straight gold medal. If the Americans win gold, it would be a fifth for Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, the record in women’s basketball history.

Having a week together to train in Tokyo before playing Nigeria in the opener helped USA

I see the progression, I see where it was improving, said US coach Dawn Staley.

The Americans have not given up on Olympic competition since 1992, winning 49 straight games since being beaten in the semifinals by the unified team.

Of the teams playing in Tokyo, only host Japan beat the United States in Olympic competition, overtaking the Americans in 1976, the debut of women’s basketball at the Montreal Games. No team has come close to the United States since Russia lost in the semi-finals of the 2004 Athens Games the first Olympics in which Bird and Taurasi competed.

Staley believes there will be more competitive games in Japan.

After the United States, the competition to reach the platform is wide open. Australia, Belgium, France, Canada, Serbia, Spain and host Japan all have a chance to stand on the podium.

Everyone is doing better and taking this thing a lot more seriously than they’ve been in a long, long time. not to say we don’t take it seriously, Staley said of women’s basketball. It gets better. People are investing in women.

Serbia won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and sack most of the same players from that team.

We’re a lot more mature than in Rio, and I think that’s something we can probably use to our advantage because you know most of this generation is near the end, said the team captain. Serbian Sonja Vasi. It will be difficult because I think this is probably one of the best tournaments ever, like maybe one or two teams that are not contending for the medal.

The games begin Monday with the bronze medal match on August 7 and the gold medal competition the next day to close the Olympics.

A few other things to watch out for at the Women’s Basketball Olympics:

WNBA FLAVOR

A record 29 WNBA player will face off in Tokyo 5-on-5 basketball, along with 22 former players. Almost half of Australia’s roster is currently in the WNBA. This exceeds the previous mark of 26 set in Rio five years ago.

TAURASE HIP

Taurasi missed the US exhibition games in Las Vegas as he recovered from a hip injury. She believes Shell is ready for the opening after practicing for the past few days.

Yeah, I’m hopeful. Yes, I feel good, she said. I want to come back as soon as possible. This is the problem. It’s a balancing act to make sure you’re fit enough to play where you’re going to help the team and not put yourself and the team in danger. I worked diligently with our strength and conditioning trainer Susan Borchardt and Ed Ryan, our longtime (physiotherapist), so I was making progress.

ENDING A DROUGHT

Nigeria will look to end a winless streak for African teams at the Olympics dating back to the 2004 Athens Games. The African nation has gone 1-5 in Greece and no team from that continent has won a game since. .

There is hope that will change: Nigeria went 3-4 to the world champions in 2018, falling to the United States in the quarterfinals.

We’re not just looking to win a game, but we want to get a medal, said Nigerian coach Otis Hughley Jr.

AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this story.

