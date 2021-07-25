Macron urges unity over massive anti-vaccine protests in France – LIVE





French President Emmanuel Macron has called for national unity to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and criticized those who incite anti-vaccine sentiment and protests.

Around 160,000 people across France on Saturday protested against COVID-19 special passes for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers.

Many marchers shouted for freedom! The government said they shouldn’t tell them what to do.

President Macron visited a hospital in French Polynesia on Saturday night.

He asked: If you don’t want to vaccinate me, but tomorrow you infect your father, mother or myself, what is the value of your freedom?

He said protesters are free to express themselves in a quiet and respectful way, but added that protests will not make the coronavirus go away.

The group also repeated a previous request that Zavid asked to walk through the National Covid Memorial to understand the wounds and that his wrong choice of words still remains.

1627210922 Public Accounts Board Chairman Dame Meg Hillier Says Governments Should Make Sure That Reserves of PPE Are Not Wasted

Dame Meg told LBC on Sunday about a commission report that there were 10,000 PPE shipping containers that had not yet been unpacked, saying that the taxpayer’s money was in those containers.

She added: This is an expensive kit with a lot of volume. We need to make sure it’s in the right place.

What matters is what they are [the Government] We carry out logistics so that our stockpiles are not wasted.

1627207660 Police Minister Kit Malthouse apologized for delays at the border, suggesting that airline employees could also be granted quarantine waivers to alleviate the epidemic

He told Times Radio: I know Border Force is one of the front-line services to get more access to these tests and releases.

And yesterday at Heathrow Airport, I think there was a technical problem that caused the electronic gate to go down for about 90 minutes. We are very sorry for this and apologize to those who have caused inconvenience.

Hopefully the Border Force will be freed from some aspect of the epidemic.

When asked if airline employees could be exempted, he replied, “Yes, I will discuss it with my employer.

1627207634 Football Advocates Association president Malcolm Clarke says the idea that only fully vaccinated fans can attend Premier League matches is dangerous

He told Times Radio: Some of our members are completely against this and believe that they do not want to infringe on civil liberties or get vaccinated, while others say this is completely reasonable.

My main concern is to make sure this is operationally ok. To do this with a lot of football fans, I think you need the resources to check them out. I’m not sure all football clubs will be able to manage it in a way that doesn’t cause chaos.

Obviously there will be some football supporters where this will be an incentive. They will desperately return to the ground to watch their team.

There may be others you know. I’m used to not going to the game and this is my last straw. I won’t come back. I don’t want to predict how these two groups and everything in between will fall apart.

But if this isn’t managed very carefully, I think football risks losing some of its paying customers.

1627201659 Bereaved family criticized by Sajid Javid that people were intimidated by Covid

Health Minister Sajid Javids has suggested that people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 don’t need the country to be frightened by the coronavirus.

COVID-19 survivors for COVID-19 justice, along with opposition lawmakers, have branded the cabinet ministers’ remarks as an insult to those who stayed at home to protect society.

Zavid said on Saturday that he had recovered fully thanks to the amazing vaccine he received twice and that his symptoms were very mild.

Rather than scare the virus on Twitter, he said when learning to live together, jab if you haven’t already.

Co-founder of Covid-19 Survivors for Justice Joe Goodman said Jarvis’ remarks were in many ways blunt.

1627199457 6 million people could face vacation trauma if Spain and Greece join French restrictions

According to the analysis, summer vacation plans for nearly 6 million Britons could be thwarted if Spain and Greece are placed on the Amber Plus list requiring quarantine upon return after France.

The Department of Labor says about 5,857,558 people are facing last-minute quarantine requirements to stem the spread of the coronavirus after booking travel during a chaotic summer.

The government has introduced an exemption from the requirement to quarantine at home for 10 days for fully vaccinated vacationers from countries on the amber list.

But the ministers removed the exemption for France amid concerns about the beta variant, creating what critics call an amber plus designation for a traffic light system for foreign travel.

The government has not confirmed this, but speculation has emerged that Greece and Spain could face the same measures as France.

1627197362PM, Priti Patel rebukes and shifts focus to crime after plague march

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return from isolation to focus on crime-solving to counter criticism of the epidemic and police outrage and criticism of Home Secretary Pretty Patel.

The prime minister is expected to announce a new beating crime plan on Tuesday after completing quarantine at the Checkers Country resort after contact with the coronavirus.

At the start of Year 10, Mr. Johnson promised that every victim of a crime would have a designated officer who will immediately call someone on your side.

His government has faced outrage over Covid-19 rules that are causing staff shortages as infections soar during quarantine due to contact with Health Minister Sajid Zabid.

