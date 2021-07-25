States share resources as wildfires rage in western US – The Denver Post





BLY, Ore. Teams from several states are battling wildfires in Montana, where five firefighters have been injured fighting one of the many fires that have ravaged rural lands and threatened or destroyed homes in the western United States.

The nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, was more than 40% contained on Saturday as more than 2,200 crew members worked to lock it in the heat and the wind, fire officials said. Growth of the sprawling blaze had slowed, but thousands of homes remained at risk on the east side, authorities said.

This fire is resisting stopping on the bulldozer lines, said Jim Hanson, fire behavior analyst, in a press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry. With the extremely dry weather and the fuels we are familiar with, firefighters must constantly re-evaluate their control lines and look for emergency options.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for four northern counties due to wildfires he said were causing extremely dangerous conditions for the safety of people and property. The proclamation paved the way for greater state support.

Such conditions are often due to a combination of unusual, random, short-term and natural weather conditions, accentuated by long-term human-caused climate change. Global warming has made the West much hotter and drier over the past 30 years.

Fire crews from California and Utah traveled to Montana on Saturday, Governor Greg Gianforte said. Five firefighters were injured Thursday when swirling winds blew flames back at them as they worked on the Devils Creek blaze, burning on rugged and steep terrain near the rural town of Jordan, northeast of the state.

They remained hospitalized on Friday. Bureau of Land Management spokesman Mark Jacobsen declined to disclose the extent of their injuries, and attempts to find out their conditions on Saturday failed. Three of the firefighters are US Fish and Wildlife Service crew members in North Dakota, and the other two are US Forest Service firefighters in New Mexico.

Another high priority fire, the Alder Creek fire in southwestern Montana, had charred more than 6,800 acres (2,750 hectares) and was 10% contained by Saturday night. It threatened nearly 240 homes.

In California, the Tamarack fire south of Lake Tahoe continued to burn through the woods and chaparral and threatened communities on both sides of the California-Nevada border. The blaze, started by lightning strikes on July 4 in Alpine County, destroyed at least 10 buildings.

In Butte County, Calif., The Dixie Fire continued to burn over rugged and remote terrain, hampering firefighters’ efforts to contain the blaze as it spread east, becoming the largest forest fire in the state so far this year.

Heavy smoke from the two large fires has reduced visibility and can sometimes land on aircraft providing support to fire teams. The air quality south of Lake Tahoe and across the state border into Nevada has deteriorated to very unhealthy levels.

In north-central Washington, firefighters battled two fires in Okanogan County that threatened hundreds of homes and again caused dangerous air quality conditions on Saturday. And in northern Idaho, east of Spokane, Wash., A small fire near the Silverwood theme park caused evacuations on Friday night in and around the park. The theme park was reopened on Saturday with the fire half contained.

While warm weather with afternoon winds posed a continued threat of spreading the fires, forecasts for the weekend also predicted a risk of scattered thunderstorms in California, Utah, Nevada, Arizona and in other states. However, forecasters said some could be dry thunderstorms that produce little rain but lots of lightning, which can start new fires.

Over 85 large forest fires were burning across the country, most in western states, and they had burned over 1.4 million acres (2,135 square miles, or over 553,000 hectares).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/07/24/us-west-wildfires-states-share-resources/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos