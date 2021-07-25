



In the middle of Ilford’s Redbridge Central Library, among all the bookshelves and exhibits, there are phrases that might surprise some visitors. The positive library of death.

The sign sits above a curated collection to help people cope with death, death and loss, including books by former English footballer Rio Ferdinand, late American novelist Tony Morrison and anthropologist Sue Black.

This initiative to encourage people to talk about death and dying is not just about book recommendations. Death Positive Libraries, an initiative launched by Redbridge in 2018, uses activities, art and literature to explore topics, including reading groups where people can meet for conversation, conversations with authors, film screenings, installations and the Café of Death. Remove barriers to conversation.

Redbridge is one of three library services in the UK where Newcastle and Kirklees have participated in this initiative. And now, as the epidemic death toll continues to rise, it is set to spread across the country.

To date, 58 libraries have expressed interest in the charity Libraries Connected, which is working with three libraries and scholars at the University of Northumbria on a framework to help all libraries die.

Redbridge’s head of cultural services, Anita Luby, said the library was not physically open throughout the pandemic, but demand for the library was huge. Over 5,000 people attended the digital event over the past year.

In the current climate, we’re thinking more about loss, she said in the Libraries Connected proposal that we need to think about loss of normalcy, loss of a job or income, loss of a loved one. It’s well understood that everyone will die, but the problem is that we don’t talk about it. We avoid planning it and feel awkward around people who mourn. In our society, death is a far greater taboo than sex.

Victoria Dilly, Future Funding Project Manager at Libraries Connected, said: Support is actually really powerful.

Luby said 60 percent of participants said they were more comfortable talking about death in the library.

Dr Stacey Pitsillides, Vice Chancellor and Senior Research Fellow at Northumbria University School of Design, has created online and physical artwork that encourages people to engage with topics. She said that literature, art, and design sometimes provide a smooth entry point to vast, complex, difficult, challenging and shocking subjects.

She added: Especially during a pandemic, especially at a time when we are all quite shocked by it, this soft entry way is very important for making people see it as a part of society. Libraries are a gentle and sensitive part of society, so you can be a part of it.

Kirklees Libraries said the online death-positive event attracted a global audience during the pandemic. Katie Hornby, customer service manager, said she had no idea how relevant and important this work would be in the face of an epidemic at the beginning of the project.

At the Redbridge Central Library Cafe, accountant Kay Rawson, 57, said she had never heard of the concept of death positive before, but she should talk more and agree that the library is a good place. I am naturally positive about death. It shouldn’t always be a difficult topic to discuss.

