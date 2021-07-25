Don’t be fooled that the UK economy isn’t doing a rerun of the 1970s | Larry Elliot





There have been late 1970s hints of them in the last few days. The lack of truck drivers has created fears of food shortages. Nurses are thinking more about industrial action than pay. The Bank of England is concerned about rising inflation.

Boris Johnson, imprisoned in the Checkers, returned from Guadeloupe in January 1979 by the bronze Jim Callaghan, who is the Crisis? What crisis?.

But this is not a rerun of the period that helped Margaret Thatcher come to power and brought her 18 years of conservative rule. It does not herald the beginning of an era of hyperinflation, nor is it the dawn of a new golden age for workers.

The economy has changed over the past 40 years, and echoes of the ’70s are faint, especially in the case of labor markets where fears of impending wage-inflation are overblown. Most of the factors in salary increases are temporary. In the end, the factors that put the brakes on earnings growth are structural.

Annual salary growth is definitely going up, but mainly because of the latest figures comparing when the economy was open and when it was closed. This base effect is amplified by the fact that the majority of unemployed people are low-wage. Removing them from the labor market increases the average earnings growth rate for those who have worked continuously in the last 16 months.

Reports of companies struggling to fill vacancies may give the impression that the labor market is tight, but 5% of the workforce is on vacation and working hours are 7% below pre-crisis levels. None of these statistics are indicative of overheating. Rather, the picture shows many employers rushing to find workers while restrictions are lifted. In the short term, this labor shortage will only get worse as more than a million people have been advised to self-isolate in the past two weeks.

It will take some time for the labor market to return to its pre-pandemic state, and even after the unemployment rate rises. The reason is simple. This is because the pace of economic recovery is slowing down at a time when vacations are being phased out.

Past evidence shows that even after the country returns to normal, there will be no significant pressure on wages to rise. There were certainly little signs of wage inflation in the months leading up to the pandemic, when unemployment was below 4% and remained at levels not seen since the mid-70s.

Why? First of all, the pre-pandemic labor market was not as tight as it seems. As hiring experts David Blanchflower and David Bell show, many of the people employed would have worked longer if they had the time. The problem is not just unemployment, but underemployment.

Moreover, there are now more part-timers than full-timers. As with the use of zero-hour contracts, self-employment is booming. The UK’s highly flexible labor market means that higher levels of employment are accompanied by increases in non-regular workers and job insecurity.

Employers were able to tap into the new workforce when demand was strong. One example of this was the tendency of older workers to look for jobs to supplement their pensions. Another is the arrival of workers from the Iron Curtain countries to the UK after joining the European Union in 2004. Unlike most other countries, the UK allowed immediate free movement with no transition period. As a result, the supply of labor increased.

There has been a sharp decline in union membership since peaking at 13.2 million in 1979 and is now highly concentrated in the public sector. In the private sector, most unionized jobs are in companies with long-standing collective bargaining agreements. Little is known about the new company of the service. Unions are far less powerful than they were 40 years ago. The balance of power in the workplace has been shifted in favor of employers through a combination of mass unemployment, union suppression, and welfare reform designed to help people find low-wage jobs.

Make no mistake. Swinging the pendulum again in a different direction will have beneficial results. Higher wages will increase aggregate demand and provide an incentive for employers to invest more in new equipment and training to get more from workers. Productivity increases.

For the most part, the labor market will emerge from the pandemic with little change. However, there are tentative signs of a modest increase in the bargaining power of workers, although it is difficult to know for sure due to the haze of the epidemic. Employers in certain sectors have argued that Brexit and COVID-19 have forced some migrant workers to return to their home countries, resulting in a shortage of workers and higher wages.

It might seem a bit odd considering that employers are complaining about the impact of a decline in the supply of workers abroad, as employers have always claimed that the arrival of employees from Eastern Europe had little or no effect on UK wage growth. However, the supply of labor affects salaries or not. They can’t have it in two ways.

But if low-wage workers get a slightly better deal, that would be welcome, as more than half of the poorest people in the UK are working. Flexibility comes at a price.

