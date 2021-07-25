The largest fire in the United States continues to defy the efforts of crews to bring it under control. And the weather doesn’t help





“This fire is resistant to stopping on bulldozer lines,” said Jim Hampton, fire behavior analyst. “With the extremely dry weather and the fuels we are experiencing, firefighters must constantly re-evaluate their control lines and look for emergency options,” he noted in a statement posted on InciWeb, the information center on fires in the United States.

The blaze is currently contained at 46%, an increase from Friday. But the blaze has also grown, burning 408,248 acres on Saturday, an extension of more than 6,000 acres from the previous day.

The dry and unstable conditions on Saturday triggered a red flag warning at the fire site, according to InciWeb. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) said the warning is issued when there are “extreme weather conditions such as strong sustained winds, gusts and low humidity, combined with a high fire danger rating. “.

Additionally, smoke and haze from other nearby fires persisted throughout Saturday as temperatures remained warmer.

“The smoke should keep temperatures within a few degrees… which can help the overall activity of the fire. Unfortunately, this smoke can hamper flight operations on the fire,” according to InciWeb.

Meanwhile, the extreme fire behavior of the Bootleg Fire helped create a tornado last weekend, according to an article posted on the Bootleg Fire Info Facebook page on Saturday.

The July 18 tornado was confirmed by the Medford National Weather Service Forecast Office, the newspaper said.

Overall, crews are battling 88 large wildfires across the United States, with six new large fires reported on Saturday, the NIFC said.

Nearly 22,000 firefighters and support personnel have been deployed to fight the fires, which collectively burned more than 1.4 million acres, the agency said. Most of the fires have spread to the western states of the United States, where extreme drought conditions have been reported.

The climate crisis is making deadlier and more destructive forest fires the normal and devastating new homes, forcing thousands of people to evacuate and even destroying trees meant to offset carbon emissions. Hundreds of more fires are burning in the Canadian province of British Columbia, where a state of emergency was declared on July 20.

About 100 firefighters from Mexico arrived in British Columbia on Saturday to help fight the wildfires burning in the region, said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia, Mike Farnworth, during a ” a press conference welcoming the teams.

Over the next 30 days, Mexican firefighters will work alongside fire crews and firefighters in British Columbia to tackle the 275 wildfires burning in the area, Farnworth said.

“The crews here from Mexico are top notch, incredibly skilled… We cannot thank the Mexican government enough for helping us,” added Farnworth.

Thousands evacuated as forest fires spread

The rapid spread of the Bootleg fire has put more than 2,000 people in the surrounding area under some form of evacuation orders as the blaze became the third largest in Oregon since 1900.

“It’s a bit of a dubious honor,” Oregon Forest Department spokesman Marcus Kauffman said Thursday of the fire that started on July 6 by the ignition.

Meanwhile, the Tamarack fire along the California-Nevada border destroyed more than 66,744 acres on Saturday and at least 10 structures in those states. Additional evacuations were announced on Friday, bringing the total to 2,439 evacuees, according to InciWeb.

Nevada received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Thursday to fight the blaze after asking for help earlier today.

“At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 800 homes in and around Holbrook Junction,” FEMA said in a press release Friday. “The fire also threatened a water treatment plant, power distribution lines and substations, cellular communications towers, and US Highway 395.”

Forest fires lead to additional emergency declarations

In California, where nine large fires are currently active, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in four northern California counties on Friday due to the early spread of the flames.

Butte and Lassen counties are under a state of emergency caused by the state’s largest fire, the Dixie Fire, the governor said in a statement. The Dixie and Fly fires prompted authorities to put Plumas County under declaration of emergency as well as Alpine County due to the Tamarack fire.

The Tamarack fire also prompted Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to submit Douglas County to a declaration of emergency on Friday.

“Now, more than ever, we must stand united and use all of our available resources to combat this growing threat to help our compatriots in Nevada receive the help they need,” Sisolak said in a press release. .

The state of emergency allows the authorities to access more funds and resources.

CNN’s Sahar Akbarzai, Alexandra Meeks, Sarah Moon, Stella Chan, Jenn Selva and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/25/weather/us-western-wildfires-sunday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos