Italy’s anger over British oil companies costing millions of pounds | oil and gas companies





Italy may have to pay millions of pounds in damages to British oil companies after it bans new drilling near its shores.

The case has sparked outrage in a secret international tribunal that could sue the government for enacting laws to protect the environment while fossil fuel companies fear delaying action on the climate crisis.

It also fuels concerns that the UK is particularly at risk for oil companies that could potentially disrupt climate action by suing to combat green policies.

Rockhopper Oil and Gas, based in Salisbury, Wiltshire, purchased an oil drilling license off Italy’s Adriatic coast in 2014. There was already a wave of opposition to the project, with tens of thousands of people protesting. In two years, the campaign overtook the Italian parliament, banning oil and gas projects within 12 nautical miles of the Italian coast.

Governments are well aware of the threat of litigation when developing policies.

Rockhopper fought back using a dubious legal mechanism known as Investor-State Dispute Resolution (ISDS). ISDS allows businesses to sue the government for introducing policies that could affect their future earnings. According to the report, Rockhopper has so far spent $29 million ($21 million) on offshore projects and is claiming damage of $275 million based on projected future profits from the oilfield.

The company said it had been advised that it was highly likely to recover very serious monetary damages as a result of the Italian action.

Slowing Climate Action Invented in the 1950s by a banker and chief adviser to oil company Royal Dutch Shell, the ISDS was designed to protect companies’ investments in newly independent countries for fear that the government would take control of their natural resources. The concept has gradually taken hold and is now documented in thousands of investment treaties worldwide.

Decades later, fossil fuel companies are using them to protect their assets. This time, we face a wave of upcoming climate legislation.

Because ISDS is part of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). This means that energy companies can sue any of the 53 signatory countries, including the UK. and gas reserves.

German energy company RWE, for example, has sued the Netherlands for $1.4 billion over plans to phase out coal.

Cases like this could delay action on the climate crisis as governments await the outcome of legal disputes that can take years to resolve. Ruth Bergan, senior adviser to the campaign group Trade Justice Movement, said: It also puts a huge price on climate action and we can’t afford it.

The UK has yet to file a lawsuit under the ECT, but Investigate Europe’s analysis shows that it is the most vulnerable of all European countries, with more than $120 billion of fossil fuel infrastructure owned by foreign companies. Bergan said there are concerns that the UK could delay or weaken climate change legislation out of fear of lawsuits.

Lawyers confirm that governments are keenly aware of the threat of litigation when developing policies. Toby Landau, chief QC for ISDS cases, told the London School of Economics: Whether there is a risk of investor-state claims.

A thriving industry suggests lengthy talks aimed at reforming the treaty resumed this month, but faced failure as diplomatic information leaked.

France and Spain both want to withdraw from the treaty, but fail to protect against claims related to past investments. Italy withdrew from the ECT in 2016, but is being sued under the sunset clause, which is subject to the treaty for 20 years after all member states withdrew.

Several London-listed companies have recently started litigating under the ISDS. Mining companies Anglo American and Glencore are suing the Colombian government after it was banned in 2017 from exploiting parts of huge open-pit coal mines because of their environmental impact.

Ascent Resources, on the target list, sued Slovenia after it asked activists to conduct an environmental assessment (EIA) before embarking on a fracturing project that could pollute a critical water source in the vicinity.

Ascent said the request was clearly arbitrary and unreasonable, as six of Slovenian government ministries and environmental protection groups had concluded that an EIA was not necessary.

Biased Judicial ISDS is considered particularly powerful because it can seize state assets abroad to pay damages. For example, Scottish oil and gas company Cairn Energy is attempting to seize planes from state-owned Air India after India was ordered to pay $1.2 billion in damages to the company under the ISDS.

Proponents say ISDS encourages foreign investment by protecting businesses from government ill-treatment. Guillaume Croisant, managing staff at Linklaters, a magic circle law firm involved in ISDS arbitration, said: What is important for many companies is the deterrent effect of this protection.

A major criticism of ISDS is that the definition it provides is disproportionate because the government cannot sue companies and is only open to foreign investors. In the past, litigation costs averaged $8 million, so it was also reserved for multinational corporations. However, a number of professional funders have begun to offer no-win fee services for international arbitrations.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email.

Rockhopper’s stock market value of using one of these services to bring an ISDS case is only £42 million, so the ISDS award, potentially worth hundreds of millions of pounds, will be financially significant.

Daniel Slater, an analyst at stockbroker Arden Partners, said it would go a long way in funding the untapped Rockhoppers project off the Falklands coast, which contains 1.7 billion barrels of oil. That’s twice the UK’s annual greenhouse gas emissions, according to climate think tank Ember.

When asked how the project aligns with the International Energy Agency, which warns of investments in new fossil fuel projects, Rockhopper declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/25/outrage-as-italy-faces-multimillion-pound-damages-to-uk-oil-firm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos